Ahead of its Season 3 finale comes news that production on Snowpiercer Season 4 is already underway in Vancouver with a new showrunner at the helm and some familiar faces joining Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in front of the camera. There are no details on their respective roles at this time. Agent Coulson himself, Clark Gregg, the veteran of Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, and, for most of its seven-season run, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will step onboard TNT's chilly post-apocalyptic ride. Also incoming is Tony Award winner Michael Aronov, who's made his mark on The Americans, The Blacklist, and, most recently, Hit & Run.

Corralling them, the returning cast, and the show's spiraling plotlines will be new showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, who'll be stepping in for departing executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon. Manson, a co-creator of Orphan Black, replaced Josh Friedman in 2018. Zbyszewski is a genre veteran showrunner with stints on Hulu's Helstrom, ABC's Lost, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he overlapped with Gregg.

"I'm so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built," said Zbyszewski. "We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can't wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships."

Zbyszewski will join producers Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, as well as the slate of Korean creators who brought us the 2013 film on which the series is based, including director Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.

With Mason and Nealon at the lead, Snowpiercer has managed to offer new possibilities and fresh drama out of source material constrained and limited by design (it happens on a train, after all). Some of that has come through tapping into the graphic novel that inspired the original film. Some of that has come through pure invention. Overall, it's been a consistent surprise.

As the departing showrunners said in a joint statement, "We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel. Tonight's finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul's vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum."

The final episode of their run—and the current Season 3—airs tonight on TNT at 9 PM EST. There's no word yet on the release date for Snowpiercer Season 4.

