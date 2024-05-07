The Big Picture Snowpiercer's final season premieres on July 21 on AMC+, with previous seasons available in June.

Season 4 will explore the aftermath of Season 3 and follow separate journeys on and off the titular train.

The finale features the original cast and new additions, offering a thrilling end to the series' narrative arc.

The final ride for Snowpiercer is officially only a couple of months away. Things looked grim for the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series after it seemed Season 4 would not have a home at TNT anymore, but it's now set to arrive at long last on its new home of AMC and AMC+ which unveiled a July 21 premiere date and three new images. Additionally, the first three seasons are moving to AMC+ in preparation for the premiere to ensure all subscribers will have a chance to watch the full length of the titular train's journey leading up to its swan song. Seasons 1 and 2 will arrive on June 1, while Season 3 will appear on the streamer a week after, on June 8.

Season 4 of Snowpiercer will kick off in the aftermath of Season 3, as the passengers aboard the train go their separate ways. Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) remains with some of the passengers to continue leading the Eternal Engine and enjoy the relative safety away from the outside world. After three seasons of barreling through the frozen wasteland and dealing with the class warfare waged within the train's 1001 cars, they've finally managed to rid it of its biggest villains, though questions still remain about lingering threats off the rails. Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his followers, meanwhile, opt to brave the world beyond on Big Alice and experience whatever mysteries await in New Eden.

Although filming wrapped on Season 4 over two years ago, the images shared today provide the first look at the series' main cast in the final episodes. In addition to the duo of Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer features a decorated cast featuring Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. Marvel veteran Clark Gregg and Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov are among the new passengers joining the series as it nears its final destination.

'Snowpiercer' Is Set Up for a Summer Binge Session on AMC

Josh Friedman and Grame Mason joined forces to develop Snowpiercer, which adapts the premise of Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette's graphic novels and the film by Bong Joon Ho. With the entire series now set to stream on AMC+ for the foreseeable future, the streamer is adding some serious firepower for summer binging alongside another highly-anticipated sci-fi release in June, Orphan Black: Echoes. Courtney Thomasma, the Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks, was thrilled with the proposition of bringing a new fanbase to AMC and introducing more fans to one of TNT's best originals. "We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then," she said. "Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train."

Snowpiercer pulls into AMC and AMC+ for its fourth and final season on July 21. All previous episodes will begin streaming in early June. Check out the first images of Season 4 in the gallery above.

Snowpiercer Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out. Release Date May 17, 2020 Cast Daveed Diggs , Mickey Sumner , Alison Wright , Iddo Goldberg , Sheila Vand , Lena Hall , Annalise Basso , Roberto Urbina Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

