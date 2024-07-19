The Big Picture As Snowpiercer returns for its fourth season, Layton faces new challenges as a saboteur threatens New Eden.

Audrey's arrival creates tension and mysteries for Cavill's group, as unforeseen enemies lurk outside the train.

Get ready for an exciting new direction in the grand finale, with surprises in store at SDCC and a stellar cast lineup.

All aboard for the final ride of Snowpiercer! This weekend, the acclaimed TNT series adapted by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson will begin its fourth season in its new home at AMC and AMC+ after weeks of bringing the first three seasons to the streaming platform. The premiere will pick up in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale after the crew members split between maintaining the Eternal Engine with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) or venturing to New Eden with Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs). Nine months in, both parties experience their own difficulties, including new threats that lie beyond the tracks. Ahead of the first episode, Collider has yet another exclusive look at what's to come, this time focusing on Layton's troubles as a saboteur appears among his group.

In the episode, aptly titled "Snakes in the Garden," the residents of New Eden will be confronted with the harsh realities of their situation as they try to establish a sustainable colony in the one remaining inhabitable spot on the snow-covered Earth. Though Big Alice and Snowpiercer parted ways months ago, the clip opens with Layton rushing in a badly injured Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) who arrived from Cavill's group on a Track Scaler. Her withered skin leaves Layton in a panic to find Zarah (Sheila Vand) or Dr. Headwood (Sakina Jaffrey) before it's too late to save her. Perhaps more ominous is the fact that she warned him about someone coming to the colony before passing out, a warning that becomes all the more dire when the power goes out. He quickly deduces that all the strange happenings around their settlement are the work of an outside party sabotaging them at every turn, but he has to gather everyone and find the unknown threat hiding among them.

The arrival of Audrey could mean ill tidings for Cavill's group. As detailed in the episode description and showcased in our previous sneak peek, things go south when unforeseen enemies go after Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) during a reconnaissance mission outside the train. Those aboard the Snowpiercer also have yet to identify the missile fired at the end of Season 3, and Audrey's departure to New Eden creates more mysteries about the fate of the passengers going forward. With a few extra cast members including Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov, everything is set up to send Snowpiercer in an exciting new direction for the grand finale.

'Snowpiercer' Will Ride Into SDCC With Other AMC Shows

After Season 4's premiere, the cast and executive producers will get the chance to celebrate with fans at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the AMC Networks lineup of panels. On Friday, July 26, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the show will make a stop at the convention hall for a conversation with the folks that make it all possible, previewing the surprises in store as the season runs along. Anyone in attendance can also catch an early screening of the second episode, titled "The Sting of Survival." It's one of many exciting events the company has in store, with teasers planned for new seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon as well as extensive panels surrounding Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, including Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire.

Snowpiercer Season 4 begins airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the first episode above.