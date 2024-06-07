The Big Picture Snowpiercer Season 4 on AMC & AMC+ starts July 21, with familiar faces returning and new dangers to face outside the train.

The show, based on the film and graphic novels, explores class struggles and survival as passengers navigate the frozen world.

A new sneak peek teases an ominous threat beyond the train, with a dangerous expedition leading to a chilling encounter.

The final season of Snowpiercer is fast approaching, albeit in a new home. Following its cancelation on TNT and the network's refusal to air Season 4, AMC stepped in as the new station for all episodes of the hit dystopian thriller. Seasons 1 and 2 are now airing exclusively on AMC+ and, ahead of Season 3 joining the fold tomorrow, June 8, and the final run beginning on July 21, Collider can exclusively share an extended sneak peek at where the passengers are heading as the series comes to a close. In addition to giving a brief flashback through some of the most pivotal events leading to the passengers taking control of the train from Wilford (Sean Bean), it gives a preview of what lies beyond its confines.

Snowpiercer is based on the film of the same name from Bong Joon Ho and the graphic novels by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette and takes place aboard a train that houses what's left of humanity after Earth becomes a frozen wasteland. Through three seasons, it tracked the social struggles within the 1001-car behemoth as everyone fights for survival and a better lot within. Season 4 picks up in the direct aftermath of Season 3, as the passengers, now finally free to choose their destinies, are left to decide between relative safety tending to the Eternal Engine with Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) or braving the elements in hopes of New Eden with Layton (Daveed Diggs). Yet, the outside world appears to hold other threats that those on board have yet to discover.

The preview of Season 4 shows what happens during an expedition outside the train to collect samples. Ben (Iddo Goldberg) takes the temperature and radiation levels on the surface while his partner collects some scraps that could've come from a crashed satellite. As they continue outward and try to contact Melanie on the Snowpiercer, however, interference jams their communications. They eventually spot an ominous sign saying "Don't Run" before noticing haunting armed and masked individuals closing in on them. It was a trap and, despite the warning, they decide to leg it back to safety, though outrunning this new enemy in the snow won't be easy.

Who Else Is on Board for 'Snowpiercer's Final Season?

Much of the cast from previous seasons is returning to ride Snowpiercer one last time in Season 4. Beyond those previously mentioned, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand are all set to reprise their roles. A pair of newcomers are also confirmed in the form of The Avengers' Clark Gregg and The Drop's Michael Aronov. Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson developed the series.

Snowpiercer will air its fourth and final season on AMC and AMC+ on July 21. Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit television adaptation are now streaming with Season 3 hitting AMC+ this weekend. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Snowpiercer Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out. Release Date May 17, 2020 Cast Daveed Diggs , Mickey Sumner , Alison Wright , Iddo Goldberg , Sheila Vand , Lena Hall , Annalise Basso , Roberto Urbina Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

Watch on AMC+