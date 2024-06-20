The Big Picture Snowpiercer Season 4 premieres on July 21 with new threats and challenges for your favorite passengers.

The new season will introduce new characters played by Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov as the survivors venture into the world outside the train.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski will guide Snowpiercer's mystery-filled final ride, promising a gripping conclusion to the dystopian post-apocalyptic drama.

After years of waiting and a change of scenery, only one month remains until Snowpiercer rides for the final time on AMC and AMC+. With so little time until Season 4 premieres, a new trailer has been unveiled that gives the most comprehensive look yet at what's in store for the remaining passengers on the titular train with Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and those who departed on Big Alice with Andre (Daveed Diggs). New threats and challenges await both parties beyond the rails, as they finally try to start fresh with Wilford (Sean Bean) out of the picture for now.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson based on the graphic novels by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette and Bong Joon-Ho's original film, Snowpiercer follows the efforts of the train's passengers, the remnants of humanity after the world became a frozen wasteland, to survive the political and societal strife within its 1,001-car confines. Season 3 finally saw Melanie and Andre wrest control from Wilford, but they still have questions to answer about the outside world. Andre and his passengers committed to a risky journey to New Eden, the Earth's new warm spot, where they were finally able to establish a new settlement on the surface, but challenges still await the survivors. Those aboard the Snowpiercer, however, are left to determine who fired the mysterious missile in the season finale, where the shot came from, and why it was launched.

Earlier in June, Collider was able to share an extended sneak peek of the first episode, titled "Snakes in the Garden," which teased an unforeseen threat awaiting Melanie's crew when Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) embark on an expedition beyond the train. The premiere takes place nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice go their separate ways, picking up with Melanie and company as they take care of the Eternal Engine and survey their surroundings. All the while, New Eden is caught in a period of uncertainty as Andre and his people are also dogged by new enemies from the snowy wastes. Together, they're forced to face their harsh realities head-on if they want any hope of making the settlement last through the season.

'Snowpiercer' Brings Aboard Some New Talent

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Aside from the returning cast members including Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand, Snowpiercer welcomes some new names as the survivors spread out into the world. Key among them are Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov, who have come aboard the critical darling in unknown roles. Given that new characters are likely to be introduced as part of the unknown groups opposing the Snowpiercer passengers, they could fill the void left by Wilford and become one last threat for the passengers to face. Whatever the case, Lost alum Paul Zbyszewski will take charge as showrunner for Season 4 and guide the series on what's primed to be a mystery-filled final ride.

Snowpiercer Season 4 kicks off on AMC on July 21 and will stream on AMC+. Seasons 1 through 3 are available to watch now on the platform. Check out the new trailer above.

Snowpiercer Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually-moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out. Release Date May 17, 2020 Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

