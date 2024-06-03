The Big Picture Snowpiercer's fourth season premieres July 21 on AMC+, featuring an all-star cast and continuing the dystopian thriller storyline.

The series faced production issues and delays but found a new home at AMC, thrilling fans with its edge-of-your-seat narrative.

Catch up on seasons 1-3 of Snowpiercer on AMC+ this month before the final season debuts, promising a riveting conclusion.

As the premiere date of Snowpiercer’s fourth and final season draws nearer by the day, fans can finally get a glimpse of what will go down this summer, as ComicBook recently confirmed that AMC+ has dropped a teaser trailer. Season 4, which was announced as the show’s last season in June 2022, is set to premiere on July 21 but will air on AMC+ in early 2025.

Based on the original 2013 film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, Snowpiercer first premiered on TNT in 2020, but it sadly has no home there anymore as it moved to AMC and AMC+ earlier this year. Furthermore, seasons 1-3 are moving to AMC+ ahead of its final season’s premiere date, with the first two seasons arriving on June 1, while season 3 will appear on June 8.

The dystopian thriller, developed by Josh Friedman and Grame Mason, features an extraordinary cast list led by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Others include Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand, with season 4 set to include new stars Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

The Struggles Of ‘Snowpiercer’ Amid Development

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fans would agree that Snowpiercer has been through hell with numerous production issues and delays over the years. The series almost got canceled outright by TNT, as they chose not to finish it due to Warner Bros. Discovery's uncompromising cutbacks, which have led to several projects being scratched, sold, or put on hold. Fortunately, Snowpiercer found a home at AMC just in time, and the company could not have been more delighted as they anticipated familiarizing their fanbase with such an excellent creation.

Ben Davis, the Executive Vice President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, once described the show as "an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride" and "a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+." Similarly, Courtney Thomasma, the Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks, gushed:

"We can't wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then. Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast, and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train."

Check out the Snowpiercer season 4 teaser above. Seasons 1-3 will be available to stream on AMC+ this month. Stay tuned to Collider for further information.