TNT Moves ‘Snowpiercer’ Premiere Date Up To Early May

TNT’s long-awaited post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Snowpiercer is finally going to premiere, and the good news is we’ll get to watch it a few weeks earlier. Originally set to debut on May 31, the decision was made to bump the show’s premiere up two weeks to May 17.

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV in an official press release. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

The release also confirmed that Snowpiercer’s new release date is directly related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to meet increased viewer demand while everyone is stuck at home watching television. The show was initially announced back in 2015, with a pilot directed by Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson completed in 2017. That pilot was ordered to series, but underwent extensive reshoots that Derrickson declined to return to complete, citing creative differences with the new showrunner Graeme Manson. It’s been a long road for the series, but it’s exciting that we’ll finally get to see it this spring.

Here’s the official synopsis, from the press release: