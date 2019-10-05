‘Snowpiercer’ Series Prologue Narrated by Daveed Diggs Reveals How Civilization Doomed Itself

0

A new animated prologue for the Snowpiercer TV series starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly was unveiled at New York Comic-Con on Saturday. The series is an adaptation of the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Octavia Spencer. Earlier this week, it was confirmed the Snowpiercer TV series would move back to TNT after it was previously moved over to TBS.

The NYCC 2019 sneak peek functions as a kind of animated prologue explaining the events leading up to the creation of a perpetually-moving train that carries that last of the human race. The clip is narrated by Diggs and explains how the catastrophic fallout from climate change in the 21st century and the scientific attempts to reverse the process ended up turning the planet into a frozen orb (yikes). The clip ends with the unveiling of the Snowpiercer train, designed by the shadowy figure Mr. Wilford, and the humans unlucky enough to be rich enough to buy their way onto the train fighting for a place and getting gunned down by guards.

If you saw the 2013 movie, this bit of prologue is basically the same so, unfortunately, no new surprises here. What is different this time around is how the events of the Snowpiercer series will play out. We will still follow the uprising of the cars at the end of the Snowpiercer train and see how that uprising plays out now that it’s led by two new characters, Andre (Diggs) and Melanie (Connelly), who come together in a similar fashion to the characters played Evans and Swinton, respectively, in the movie. However, the nature of the episodic format will allow even more characters to be introduced and the world of Snowpiercer to expand.

Snowpiercer premieres on TNT in spring 2020. Check out the official trailer and watch the animated prologue below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the Snowpiercer TV series: