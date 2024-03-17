The Big Picture The Snowpiercer TV show dives deeper into class divisions than the movie, with a more diverse and complex cast of morally gray characters.

The show expands on the technology and lore of Snowpiercer, introducing new elements like a second train operated by the sinister Mr. Wilford.

Beyond a revolution, the series explores themes of socialism, democracy, environmental activism, and the aftermath of overthrowing a dictatorship.

The dystopian science-fiction series Snowpiercer filmed its fourth and final season but was canceled by TNT before anyone could see its highly anticipated conclusion. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the rich were responsible for freezing the earth in an attempt to combat the global warming they caused, Snowpiercer takes place entirely on a luxury train, continuously traveling on a track around the world that has become a dead, frozen and uninhabitable wasteland. The train is divided up by class – first class, where all the wealthy people live; second and third class where the workers reside, and the tail – the end of the train, where the poor starve, live in total darkness, and are exploited for sex and labor. This brilliant science-fiction concept was fully explored in the Snowpiercer TV show, whereas we only saw the tip of the iceberg in the film.

The plot of the Snowpiercer movie follows Curtis, (Chris Evans), a poor tailie, trying to find Mr. Wilford (Ed Harris) the conductor and creator of Snowpiercer at the front of the train. In the show, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), a former homicide detective living in the Tail, is invited to investigate a murder in first class. There is more mystery in the show, and it includes a rich, complicated plot with several compelling side stories. In the movie there is a clear divide between the rich and the poor, yet in the show there is first class (upper class) second class (middle class) third class (working class) and then the Tail, a group of people who boarded the train without tickets. This gives the rich more opportunity to exploit and manipulate people who want to advance to a higher class in the show.

The TV Show Is More Diverse Than The Movie

In the Snowpiercer movie, the cast is predominantly white and exclusively heterosexual. In the TV Show, Layton is the protagonist who is only loosely based off Curtis in the movie. Changing the protagonists' ethnicity from white to black added another layer of intrigue and an opportunity to deepen the display of injustice on the train. Curtis' right-hand man in the movie, Edgar (Jaime Bell) is also white. In the TV show, Layton's "right-hand man" is a lesbian police officer or 'Breakmen' named Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) who is just as flawed as he is. In the movie, Mr. Wilford is the mastermind and the most intelligent character with the most power on the train. In the TV show, however, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), head of hospitality and the voice of the train, is by far the smartest engineer and most influential female character in the first season, secretly pulling the strings and the true mastermind behind Snowpiercer. Women take on a central role in the television show and are more involved in the action, technology, and conflict of the main plot. The show also has several romances, including an unconventional poly relationship, queer relationships, and a love triangle, all of which were missing from the movie, as well as a trans character, Clay (Tom Kirk) who bartends the Night Car.

The TV Show Has More Complex Characters

The television show showcases an array of morally gray characters, not just heroes. Characters such as Layton, Till, Melanie, Josie (Katie McGuinness), Zarah (Sheila Vand) and Ruth (Alison Wright) all make both good and bad decisions and are more relatable, and both likable and unlikeable at different points in time in the show. The movie follows a simple plot and doesn't focus on characters' backstories. However, the TV show is complicated and layered with several plot lines and a sprawling cast.

The protagonist, Curtis in the movie, is a relatively flat character who's main purpose is to be the hero and everything he does is for the good of his people. We only get a glimpse of his backstory at the very end of the film when it's revealed that he resorted to cannibalism, and even ate babies, in order to survive the harsh conditions of the tail. Layton is just as noble and heroic as Curtis, but he's also terribly flawed and, at times, selfish. He may have started a revolution on Snowpiercer but he isn't the best leader to run it: it should be a joint effort. In the show, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is larger than life and a truly sinister, sadistic, manipulative monster, a proper villain, whereas in the movie, he's much more reasonable and more mentally stable. In the show, the charming Mr. Wilford convinces people to cut and even kill themselves in order to please him. He embraces the idea of playing God much more seriously than his counterpart.

The TV Show Expands on the 'Snowpiercer' Technology and Lore

In the show, the addiction and harmful effects of the drug, Kronole, is explored in more depth. In addition to getting you high, and being highly flammable, Kronole is used to put people in stasis so that if they run out of resources, they can sleep until the world thaws and life is possible again. They also use it to punish prisoners by forcing them into stasis in The Drawers. In addition, scientists are trying to genetically alter humans to be capable of surviving in the cold and use Josie as a test subject. Melanie also believes that there could be a hot spot on earth where life could thrive again.

The TV show also brings another train into the equation, Big Alice, who is operated by none other than Mr. Wilford himself. In the show, Mr. Wilford isn't even on Snowpiercer with the other survivors, because Jennifer Connelly's Melanie makes the decision to betray him and leave him behind because she fears that he will doom the human race. The fact that he hasn't been on the train all this time and Melanie has been secretly pulling the strings is a huge, compelling twist that strays far from the plot of the film. None of these complexities existed in the Snowpiercer movie aside from the Kronole drug being highly addictive and flammable enough to be used as a bomb.

The Show Goes Beyond Revolution

The Snowpiercer movie only gives a taste of the true themes behind this brilliant science-fiction series. The TV show is about more than just class inequality but also overthrowing a dictatorship, the importance of socialism and building a democracy where everyone's voice is heard, rebelling against all forms of oppression, and the necessity of environmental activism and social change. It delicately portrays heavy themes such as abusive relationships, suicide, and sexual assault. The frozen world of Snowpiercer is expanded tenfold in the TV show. The movie is small and contained, while the TV show is massive and sprawling, filling out the whole world with unique nuances and carefully thought out lore. After Layton and the Tail overthrow the current system in place, the rich get a taste of what the poor have been suffering through for almost a full decade. It's satisfying seeing the rich get what's coming to them and the chaotic aftermath of the revolution.

When Mr. Wilford attaches the second train, Big Alice, to the back of Snowpiercer, another war begins between his ruthless dictatorship and Layton's hope for democracy. The tailies also win the war in the TV show, but they do more than just stop the train as they did in the movie, they change the entire system and structure that Snowpiercer runs on and makes it their own. This incredible show with a star-studded cast absolutely deserved to premiere its final season, and in very recent news, AMC has picked up the final season, and it will hopefully be available to stream within the year.

Snowpiercer is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

