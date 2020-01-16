TNT’s Long-Awaited ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Show Finally Has a Release Date

Perhaps fitting for a series about a never-ending train ride through the apocalypse, TNT’s Snowpiercer has had a heck of a journey to the finish line, but the sci-fi TV show is finally set to hit screens with an official release date. During WarnerMedia’s TCA presentation, TNT announced that it will launch the series inspired by the ‘Le Transperceneige’ graphic novels and Bong Joon Ho‘s 2013 film adaptation on Sunday, May 31, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The long-developed series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs and has had a five-year path to its premiere, including some key creative changeups along the way. Why? As Diggs said during the TCA panel, it “takes a long time to make really good shit.” Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, who took over as showrunner after Josh Freeman departed over “creative differences,” said the series had a “rebirth” when he came on board and that he envisioned an entirely new world from what was originally developed.

“I can’t speak much to the original project because I really wasn’t involved in it at all, but I just loved the movie,” Manson continued. “I loved that tone, I loved the energy, and I loved that it was the weirdest action movie I’ve ever seen. I wanted, above all else, for it to be exciting like that.”

The TCA panel also came with a brand new trailer for the series, which has already been renewed for Season 2 by the network ahead of its premiere. Snowpiercer also stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Snowpiercer: