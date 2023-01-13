The nominations for the 2023 SAG Awards were announced, bringing some welcome chaos into the ever-changing awards season. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin cemented their place as the season's lead contenders, securing five nominations apiece. Over on the television side, Abbott Elementary and Ozark scored big in the comedy and drama categories, respectively.

However, as happens every year, there were also some pleasant surprises and some genuinely shocking snubs. From overdue performers getting much-deserved recognition to newcomers making a name for themselves in the business, the SAG nominations brought in the mayhem.

Michelle Williams Misses

More than one eyebrow was raised when Michelle Williams announced her intention to campaign in Lead instead of Supporting for her performance in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. She seemed like the one to beat in the Supporting Actress category, whereas she faced tougher competition in Lead. Still, the Globes and CCAs backed her up, so her choice seemed to pull off.

However, her campaign faced a massive setback by missing a nomination at SAG. Her snub is even more surprising, considering The Fabelmans received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and co-star Paul Dano got recognized in Supporting Actor. Her journey isn't over, but this was a massive bump in the road.

Glass Onion Gets Shut Out

Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received rave reviews, leading many to think it might earn some love in the acting categories. Indeed, the film has one of the best ensembles of 2022, and it looked like a surefire bet at SAG.

However, Glass Onion got snubbed by SAG, as Janelle Monáe, who picked up some steam following her Critics Choice nomination. Glass Onion's miss for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture is shocking and somewhat unfair. It's also bad news for the film's Oscars hopes; without SAG-AFTRA backing it up, Glass Onion looks like a no-show in Best Picture.

None of the Women Are Talking

Although it started the season with a strong impression, Sarah Polley's Women Talking seems to have run out of steam. The film received a nomination for Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture, but none of its performers received individual nominations.

This underperformance is bad news for Oscar hopefuls Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy, who seemed like strong possibilities at the beginning of the season. Things look slightly better for Ben Whishaw, but the film keeps losing steam, and SAG didn't help its cause. Women Talking's sole nomination at SAG keeps its momentum going, but barely.

Stephanie Hsu Makes The Cut!

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the season's leading players, scoring multiple nominations across multiple categories in every major ceremony. However, supporting player Stephanie Hsu faced an uncertain path, facing friendly fire from fellow co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, whose overdue narrative gives her a massive push.

SAG rewarded Hsu's exceptional performance with a richly-deserved nomination, putting her among the top 5 contenders for Oscar acknowledgment. Hsu is far from a sure thing -- she arguably has the wackiest role in an already wacky film. However, SAG's support was crucial for her campaign, and things are looking up for her.

Hong Chau Gets A Boost

The massively underrated Hong Chau delivered one of the year's best and most compelling supporting performances in Darren Aronofksy's The Whale. Although the film's buzz has mainly centered around Brendan Fraser's career-best performance, Chau's work was also lauded, with many considering her the film's heart.

Things looked bleak for Chau after the Globes snubbed her, but the SAG nomination gets her campaign back on track. The Supporting Actress category has two spaces open and at least five actresses fighting for them; however, SAG's approval makes Chau a likely candidate for the coveted Oscar nomination.

Adam Sandler Surprises

The SAG Awards love to shine a light on an underrated but deserving contender. From Sarah Silverman in I Smile Back to Hong Chau in Downsizing, SAG loves to recognize an underdog. This year, they went for Adam Sandler in Hustle, giving the beloved comedian some much-deserved love.

Sandler came very close to an Oscar nomination in 2020 for his career-best turn in Uncut Gems, and his egregious snub was lamented by nearly every major pundit. This year, he returns to the Oscar race with Hustle, and while things seemed bleak, the SAG nomination makes him a genuine contender. It's unlikely he'll make it in the Oscar 5, but stranger things have happened.

Ana De Armas Keeps Building Momentum

Blonde is one of 2022's most divisive films. Andrew Dominik's highly-fictionalized biopic portrays an unkind and deliberately challenging portrayal of Marilyn Monroe, and many fans and critics openly rejected it. However, despite the film's flaws, lead actress Ana de Armas keeps getting recognition from major awards organizations.

Following her Golden Globe nomination, de Armas was acknowledged by SAG, giving her a massive boost on her path to Oscar glory. The Lead Actress category only has two certainties -- Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh. Thus, de Armas has a great shot at a nomination, and she's checking all the necessary boxes.

Andrew Garfield Is Nowhere To Be Found

Andrew Garfield has had a great couple of years. He received his second Oscar nomination for tick, tick... BOOM! and followed that with the critically-acclaimed mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven. His performance received rave reviews, earning him Emmy, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice nominations; SAG seemed a certainty.

However, the Actors' Guild had other plans and rejected him in one of the year's most upsetting snubs. Garfield had no chance of winning -- competition is stiff with Evan Peters and Taron Egerton. However, the nomination would've been a nice acknowledgment of his more-than-worthy performance.

Fire & Blood, But No SAG

The World of Ice and Fire has never been a hit with SAG-AFTRA or the HFPA, so few anticipated House of the Dragon, one of television's most shocking and acclaimed new series, to score big with either organization. However, the massive HBO hit won Best Drama at the Golden Globes, hinting at a possible resurgence.

Alas, House of the Dragon didn't receive a single nomination at the 2023 SAG Awards. The show missed the Best Ensemble category, and none of its performers received individual nominations, despite Emma D'Arcy getting nominated at the Golden Globes and Matt Smith and Milly Alcock making it at the Critics Choice Awards.

Supporting Performers Get The Short End Of The Stick

SAG has no Supporting categories in the television section; thus, it combines lead and supporting performers under a single category. This usually means supporting performers get the short end of the stick, which is exactly what happened this year.

Over on Female Actor in a Comedy Series, all the nominees are lead performers. Supporting players like Abbot Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James and Hacks' Hannah Einbinder got completely shut out. Same thing happened in Male Actor in a Drama Series, where Severance's John Turturro and The White Lotus' F. Murray Abraham failed to make the top five. Perhaps it's time the SAG Awards include a supporting category in the television section because multiple worthy performers go unrecognized every year.

