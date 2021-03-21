From the moment it was announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be presented for home viewing in the unorthodox aspect ratio of 4:3, rather than the much more common (and screen-filling) 16:9, people have been clowning on it, especially with the HBO Max-added message assuring the viewer this is how director Zack Snyder wanted it to be presented. Yes, there are black bars to either side of the frame on a standard widescreen television. And yes, you can interpret this as Snyder unduly assigning himself as much cinematic value as prestigious, modern users of this aspect ratio like First Cow or The Lighthouse — or even any of the actually classical films that used this ratio by default. But in my viewing of The Snyder Cut, I found myself swept into the strange charms of the 4:3 aspect ratio choice, for reasons both practical and creative. I wouldn’t want to experience this film any other way.

RELATED: Henry Cavill Reacts to The Snyder Cut: "What a Movie It Is!"

Have you watched a Christopher Nolan film on blu-ray recently? If you’ve popped in The Dark Knight or Tenet, you may have noticed the film flip aspect ratios somewhat aggressively, sometimes from shot to shot within the same scene, from a wider 2.39:1 (bars on top and bottom) to a taller 1.78:1 (filling the entire screen). This is an attempt to replicate Nolan’s preferred theatrical experience, which involves switching between IMAX-camera shot footage — rendered on home video in 1:78:1 — and 35mm-camera shot footage — rendered on home video in 2.39:1. Actual IMAX theaters are not presented in 1.78:1 aspect ratio; depending on what kind of IMAX theater you attend, you’ll either get 1.90:1 in a digitally projected, what some might call a “fake” IMAX theater, or 1.43:1 in a laser projected, what some might call a “true” IMAX theater. But by switching to a taller aspect ratio that’s in the middle of these two IMAX aspect ratios, the 1.78:1 gambit aims to give you that jaw-dropping “wow it’s the whole screen” feeling you’d get watching in an IMAX theater.

I just don’t quite think it works at home, to be frank. Modern televisions are nice and all, but simply cannot replicate the energy that radiates when you get an IMAX screen filled to the brim. Instead, it just becomes a distracting eyesore of a technique, especially when the aspect ratios shift from shot to shot (and to be fair to Mr. Nolan, he’s not the only one using this technique for home video; other IMAX-shot blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - Fallout go for it as well). So much of the decision to present Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 4:3 — which my math nerds will notice is a lot closer to the correct IMAX aspect ratios than other blu-ray attempts — comes from a pragmatic consistency, a goal to avoid this constant ratio switching. In fact, Snyder’s aspect ratio decision came well before it was to be a solely HBO Max release; it was always his plan to achieve a consistent visual language rather than fall into this ambiguity of intent. Here’s Deborah Snyder, his producer and wife, speaking to Decider about the decision:

“The film was originally shot that way. You know, don’t forget it was intended for the theatrical release, and it was intended to have an IMAX release. But now that it was on HBO Max, Zack didn’t want to change the aspect ratio, because everything was framed that way. And it’s also, I just think it’s just so unique. You’re getting so much of the picture, you’re seeing a lot more. If we then made the decision to just chop it off, we would be losing part of the frame. So it was really important to maintain the aspect ratio because that’s how it was originally intended to be. That’s how it was shot. That’s how the visual effects were done.”

Image via HBO Max

From a nuts and bolts perspective, if the intention of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is to present Zack Snyder’s Justice League, then it certainly sounds like a 4:3 option is the only option, given the film’s construction in that format from the very beginning. Deborah Snyder brings up another great practical point that we’re actually seeing more information than we would if it were cropped to a 1.78:1 image (the fact that the word “cropped” must be used certainly clues you in there).

But what does this aspect ratio do to the creative execution, the mood, the uniqueness (to borrow Deborah Snyder’s word) of the piece? Scoff all you want at the idea of a comic book movie where a bunch of superheroes punch CG villains attempting to attain the visual language of classical cinema, but boy howdy does it work for me. It feels like no other comic book movie out today, movies that tend to stuff their wide, 2.39:1 aspect ratios with all kinds of busyness, people, actions, things, and then edit them within an inch of their lives (I love Avengers: Endgame, but that final battle sequence gives me a headache if I watch too intently). Here, the narrower scope speaks to Zack Snyder’s impeccable use of intention as a cinematic tool. There simply isn’t enough room in the frame to see a bunch of heroes from left to right all the time, so different, planned, decided compositions occur in their place.

In fact, since the film can’t go wide, it instead goes very tall, giving its superheroes the mythical status of being looked up to both literally and emotionally; a perfect choice for a superhero universe that has often been compared to removed stories of Gods, as opposed to Marvel’s more in-your-face stories of human beings. You hear behind-the-scenes dirt of the MCU hiring indie directors to work on character and story, then using their house team to cover and edit the action. This level of anonymity, of assembly line sequence construction, of anything other than purposeful choice simply could not work in such a purposeful frame size.

Image via HBO Max

Combine the aspect ratio’s necessity of intention with Snyder’s propensity for desaturation, slow-motion, and sound and motion trumping straight dialogue scenes, and well, I think Snyder earns his comparisons to classic, even silent cinema and then some. The 4:3 frame uses our cultural colloquialisms and connotations regarding the 4:3 frame perfectly, making the film feel either timeless or frozen in amber from another time (and most importantly, distancing itself wholly from the 2017 cut of the film, presented in a cropped and standardized 1.78:1). Every second of the four-hour epic is heavy with Snyder’s intention, and it all starts from his idiosyncratic, highly personal aspect ratio choice, a choice that will immerse you wholly even as it leaves your television blank on either side.

KEEP READING: 'Tenet' Proves Christopher Nolan Needs to Get Out of His Own Way... Or Does It?

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn Shares His Favorite Horror Movies Since the 1960s Gunn's favorites include everyone from Alfred Hitchcock to Bong Joon-ho.

Read Next