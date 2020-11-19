Look, clearly not everyone agrees on whether Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is the flawless savior of superhero cinema or a $70 million trashfire that doesn't need to exist, but it's pretty dang easy to agree that raising money for suicide prevention is Objectively Good. Today, the cast of the Snyder Cut shared some black-and-white images of their on-screen counterparts in support of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and that includes Joe Manganiello as Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke, who was cut from Joss Whedon's version of the script altogether (minus an after-credits scene). Also Objectively Good? Manganiello's aggressively late-90s comic book mohawk and pirate captain goatee combo, seen here in all its glory for the first time.

When we spoke to Manganiello back in October, he told us there was a different version of that after-credits scene he hoped would be restored for the Snyder Cut:

"On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once Batman was cancelled, they altered that scene. So, here you go, but I wrote about that on my social media. There's an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally."

However, it looks like the actor might have a slightly more prominent role this time around. In October, Collider confirmed that Manganiello was taking part in the additional shoots Snyder scheduled, which also brought back original cast members like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher, along with Jared Leto reprising his Joker role from Suicide Squad. The exact nature of these additional shoots is up in the air, though, as Snyder recently revealed he was only picking up "maybe four minutes" of footage.

Check out the image below. For more on The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which hits HBO Max in 2021, here's the latest trailer (now in black and white!) and a good look at that janky Steppenwolf redesign.

