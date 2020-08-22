39 Images from The Snyder Cut Reveal Darkseid, Iris West, and Superman in Agony

Our first real look at The Snyder Cut of Justice League arrived today, as director Zack Snyder revealed the first trailer for his cut of the DC superhero movie that’s being released on HBO Max next year.

For those somehow unaware, Snyder was the first director on Justice League but was forced to depart the project early in post-production to tend to a personal matter. At that point, Warner Bros. was fretting a bit over the response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and wanted to lighten the mood with this team-up movie, so they hired The Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon to write new scenes and direct extensive reshoots. That hodgepodge version is the theatrically released cut of Justice League (which performed poorly in all respects), but earlier this year Warner Bros. announced that they were devoting a substantial sum of money to let Snyder finish his cut of the movie, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max in 2021 in four one-hour installments (as revealed by Snyder today).

And hoo boy does The Snyder Cut differ from the theatrical cut of Justice League. We’ve pulled out nearly 40 images from the trailer that go a long way towards showing how Snyder’s vision contrasts with the more colorful cut of Justice League that hit theaters.

But it’s not just the color palette that’s different. We’re also seeing footage that never made it into the theatrical cut, like Kiersey Clemons as Iris West alongside Ezra Miller’s The Flash, a scene with Clark (Henry Cavill), Ma Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois (Amy Adams) at the Kent farm, and then of course there’s Darkseid. The DC Comics villain was part of Snyder’s overall plans for how his DCEU story would go, culminating in an epic battle in Justice League: Part Two, but he never got to see those plans through and Darkseid was wholly absent in the theatrical cut of Justice League. But you sure as heck can see Snyder’s design for the Big Bad in the Snyder Cut trailer.

Fans are mighty curious to see just how significantly The Snyder Cut will differ from the theatrical cut of Justice League. Snyder is still working on the film and has said he’s considering releasing it as a miniseries – so expect it to be long. His hands are tied a bit as he won’t be doing any reshoots and has to work with the footage he’s got, but Snyder has said he won’t be using any footage from the Whedon-directed reshoots in this version of the movie.

So take a closer look at The Snyder Cut below with a bevy of images, which also feature Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa. And click here to catch up on all the major DC FanDome news announced today. The Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries sometime in 2021.

