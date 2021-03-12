WarnerMedia has released fifteen new images from their upcoming four-hour epic film, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The movie is more in line with Snyder’s original vision for Justice League before he left the project due to personal reasons. The new cut expands scenes from the 2017 version, adds entirely deleted scenes, and even introduces Snyder’s intended big bad for the DCEU, Darkseid.

These images are also in the aspect ratio for the new version, which is closer to an Academy ratio of 1.33:1 with Snyder’s stated reasoning being that if the film ever goes to IMAX, it will preserve the same aspect ratio you’d see at home. Also, why you can see some similarities between these images and the 2017 version, you can also note slight differences like Superman wearing his black costume rather than his traditional red-and-blue.

Check out the images below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

