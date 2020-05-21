Relive the Moment Zack Snyder Announced the ‘Justice League’ News to Fans in New Video

Warner Bros. is all geared up to drop $20 to $30 million on Zack Snyder‘s unfinished cut of Justice League so that “The Snyder Cut” will be available to fans to stream on HBO Max sometime next year. So you best believe the studio and the new streaming network — which launches on May 27th — are already all-hands-on-deck when it comes to the movie’s marketing machine. And that first bit of marketing is here with a new cut of yesterday’s livestream of Man of Steel, in which Snyder offered commentary on the film before inviting special guest Henry Cavill on-screen to reveal the exciting news to fans.

You can relive the moment that Snyder revealed that, yes, there were plans to finish the Snyder Cut version of Justice League and that, yes, it would be coming to HBO Max in 2021. This new video offers a recap of what that moment was like yesterday but also documents it for future fans who will want to enjoy the experience from the beginning all over again once Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on the streaming service next year.

Check out the recap video of The Moment here:

The moment we were all waiting for. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut http://hbom.ax/releasethesnydercut

