The Snyder Cut is coming folks. HBO Max announced today that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will officially be released on Thursday, March 18th on the streaming service, while also unveiling an official synopsis for the film and a trio of very Zack Snyder-y teaser posters for the big event. If that March 18th date sounds familiar, that’s originally when Godzilla vs. Kong was set to be released on HBO Max but Warner Bros. recently pushed that film’s release date to the end of March.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is, of course, the pure unfiltered cut of the superhero team-up film from the mind of filmmaker Zack Snyder. The director was just beginning production on Justice League when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters, the reaction to which caused Warner Bros. executives to get a bit nervous about Snyder’s vision for the DC Universe. As a result, the production and post-production were fraught with second-guessing from the studio level, and Snyder stepped away from the film after assembling a rough cut to deal with a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon was subsequently hired to write new scenes and direct reshoots, resulting in the theatrical release of Justice League which landed in theaters in 2019 with the enthusiasm of a lukewarm baked potato.

Image via HBO Max

But now HBO Max is giving Snyder the opportunity to finish his version of the film, investing tens of millions of dollars to complete visual effects and even do a couple of days of additional photography. The result is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which Snyder originally said would be released as four one-hour episodes in a miniseries format, but is now being teased officially as “an HBO Max original full-length feature film.” Although to be fair, Snyder’s director’s cuts in the past have been on the long side so it’s still possible that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be significantly longer than the average theatrical runtime.

The press release announcing the release date makes no mention of a theatrical release, but does mention that the film will be released on HBO services in Europe across the Nordics, Central Europe, Spain, and Portugal as well as on the HBO Go service in Asia. In the United States, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be getting a full soundtrack release on WaterTower Music of Junkie XL’s original score, a curated collection from Warner Bros. Consumer Products at the DC Shop, and a first-of-its-kind, immersive, at-home dining experience in the US and UK with Wonderland at Home.

That’s not to say The Snyder Cut will never get a theatrical release – Snyder has said recently he hopes the film will be available in theaters – but there’s no news on that front at this time. Perhaps it’ll get a limited run in theaters that are open in March, or maybe a big wide release later this year once more theaters are open.

Image via Warner Bros.

As if that wasn’t enough, HBO Max also unveiled a trio of teaser posters for the film that are fairly fitting. There’s a ripped Justice League flag on a pile of rubble, the Justice League logo also made out of rubble, and a damaged film canister with the name “Snyder” on it in a nod to the Snyder Cut of it all.

There’s also an official synopsis for Zack Snyder’s Justice League that shows how different this cut of the film will be, name-dropping Darkseid specifically:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Check out the teaser posters below. Again, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on HBO Max on March 18th.

Share Share Tweet Email

First Trailer for ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Reveals the Disney+ Sequel Series Gordon Bombay is back!