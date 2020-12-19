Rumors of a director’s cut of 2017’s ill-received Justice League reached mythical proportions on the internet, with DC fans eager to see Zack Snyder’s version of the film, even though such a thing didn’t actually exist at the time. Well, now we know when exactly we can expect to finally see the Snyder Cut, and folks, it’s lurking right around the corner like a parademon.

During a recent Q&A Snyder hosted on his Vero account, the director revealed in a reply to a fan that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-part miniseries event of 2021, would be hitting HBO Max in March.

“I understand and of course respect your feelings and I just hope I can wipe that Version out of existence with what you see in March,” Snyder’s reply reads, in reference to the existing theatrical cut of Justice League. Due to a family tragedy, Snyder had to leave the project in the middle of production, and Joss Whedon stepped in to take over and finish filming. The end result was an extremely sanitized version of Snyder’s original vision, with entire planned plotlines excised and beats of awkward comedy dropped in. Basically, it was a movie cut to pieces and reassembled in a way that pleased nobody, as Justice League underperformed at the box office and got lukewarm to negative reviews. (Also, Whedon himself was allegedly somewhat of a terror onset and has recently become mired in controversy.) In a surprise announcement earlier this year, Snyder revealed that he had been given the green light to complete his version of the movie, including a small amount of additional filming, and that it would be released on HBO Max in 2021. You can check out the latest trailer here, and begin counting the days until March. Also, be sure to check out these images of the sweet-ass mohawk Joe Manganiello sports in the film as Deathstroke.

