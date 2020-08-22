Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Will Be a Four-Part Miniseries

Oh, you thought Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League would just debut like some normal movie that isn’t for Grown-Ups? You fool, you ignoramus. Today, during DC Fandome, the director confirmed that his long-awaited alternate cut would debut on HBO Max in four parts, one hour each, that you can take in like a mini-series or watch all at once like a four-hour film.

The filmmaker also spilled as many deets as he could, answering questions from both the cast and fans. While Joss Whedon‘s theatrical version (allegedly!) cut out a lot of time with Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Snyder noted that “Cyborg is the heart of the movie. Cyborg is I think the thing in the end that holds the movie in a lot of ways.”

The director also teased a whole lot more of Ezra Miller‘s Flash. “I think people are gonna see a lot more of The Flash and I think they’re gonna see a little bit more of his emotional arc, and I think they’re gonna enjoy it,” Snyder said. He continued:

“You’re gonna see something with Flash that you’ve never seen before, something with his abilities,” Snyder said. “He’s a quantum character, he interacts with time and space. So you might see him do something timely.”

The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021, also stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. For more on the film, check out the first official full-length trailer and 39 new images.

