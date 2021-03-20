[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League.]

Among the many, many disappointments of the 2017 theatrical Justice League—up there with Barry Allen's brunch improv and Superman's weird avocado-looking mouth—was Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the film's Big Bad. With his master, Darkseid, all but erased from Joss Whedon's cut, Steppenwolf's motivation was reduced to the same vague search for a shiny bauble we've seen ten times before, mixed in with just enough low-key horniness for the Mother Box to make things weird. In the end, Superman (Henry Cavill) kind've just shows up and beats Steppenwolf's ass into the dirt, to the point where his army of Parademons are like "wait yeah this guy does suck." A bummer. Just a huge, CGI bummer. But what is the point of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the much-fabled four-hour cut that offers up the original vision of filmmaker Zack Snyder, if not to erase the many bummers of JL17 from our minds? Is the Steppenwolf of the Snyder Cut, with his visual redesign and expanded lore, the world-shaking badass we wanted from the start?

Well, no. Unequivocally no, and that's why I found this version of Steppenwolf so fascinating. And, more shockingly, I found him endearing. I can take or leave the different character design; Old Steppenwolf looked like a Vikings cosplayer at a retirement home comic-con, New Steppenwolf looks like someone tried to run a hammerhead shark through a deli slicer, and it's probably time to retire the All-CGI Antagonist for a little bit, anyway. But Steppenwolf's characterization here, which Snyder brings to life from Chris Terrio's script, is almost a subversion of how boring a character he is. He's introduced as an unstoppable force; Snyder's trademark flair for bombastic violence is in full effect as Steppenwolf invades Themyscira, the extended Snyder Cut version of the scene killing Amazon after Amazon as Steppenwolf shrugs slings and arrows off like gnats. My guy absolutely bodies a full fighting force of mythic warriors, snags a Mother Box, and heads home to... fire up Zoom and ask his boss if he's doing good. His boss could quite literally not give less of a shit.

Whomst among us cannot relate, especially in the year of our lord 2021, to the Snyder Cut version of Steppenwolf, who we see not once, not twice, but three times set up a video call with his CEO only to get the run-around from middle-management? (In this case, it's DeSaad, voiced by Peter Guinness.) Darkseid has been ignoring this poor bastard's Google Meet invites for centuries. When Darkseid finally does call into the meeting, it's with the soul-rending resentment of someone answering your 16th "just checking in!" e-mail. He says "Oh, Steppenwolf" like the guy showed up on the steps of his Brooklyn brownstone on the one day a week he has custody of his kids. Steppenwolf desperately wants to impress this person who talks a truly unhinged amount of shit about him in the Apokolips break room, the poor pathetic bastard. He's the Dwight Schrute of the DCEU. He plunged into the ocean's depths and fought off a squad of Atlanteans to bring a Mother Box back to the surface and the associate junior manager of Apokolips is like "yeah but we really needed those expense reports last week, though."

It's funny, and also extremely debatable as to how intentional that humor is, but there's also a real, sad undercurrent to the whole thing. Everything about Zack Snyder's Justice League is operatic. Snyder himself clearly sees superheroes as mythic figures; gods, to be drawn, painted, sculpted. In the center of that classic tableau, Steppenwolf is a tragic fool, absolutely doomed from the start, his Grand Plan all in service to a master who does not actually care if he lives or dies. Again, I ask, whomst among us cannot relate? Whomst? Yes, your job is probably slightly different / involves less mass murder. But if you've ever just, like, worked a little harder than you should've for a machine that didn't reciprocate, there's a sliver of Steppenwolf that's recognizably human underneath all those spikes. It's the inverse of the father/son dynamic that permeates all of Zack Snyder's Justice League; the unhealthiest version, where there's nothing Steppenwolf could actually do, outside of gifting Darkseid the universe, to earn the promotion he's been putting in extra hours for since the Big Bang.

There's only one sequence in Zack Snyder's Justice League I've watched more than once, because it is so deeply, darkly funny. On the day of his big presentation, Steppenwolf invites the whole Apokolips staff to a video chat across the cosmos and quite literally gets dismembered in front of everyone he works with. Imagine if your carefully-crafted PowerPoint presentation on world domination ended with your severed head being flung into the conference room. Folks, Darkseid doesn't actually facepalm, but it feels like Darkseid facepalms. The palpable "jfc, Steppenwolf" energy radiates throughout Apokolips. DeSaad looks Darkseid dead in the face and basically says "you hired a clown and got clown results." Tragic. Depressing. Embarrassing.

Compare that to 2017's Steppenwolf, who is searching for three ill-defined trinkets because of a vague desire for pOwEr, the boring blueprint across countless comic book stories before it. Snyder's Steppenwolf isn't a perfect character, he still looks like a set of steak knives being sold on QVC, and any sane theatrical release would've cut at least one of his virtual meetings with Apokolips. But there's part of that character and his mad, fruitless search for the Mother Boxes—"for Darkseid," the whole time—that makes me genuinely sad, and sad is so much better than boring.

