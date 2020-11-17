Zack Snyder releases a new trailer for his HBO Max Justice League cut, this time with more footage and in black-and-white.

A new, black-and-white version of the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League (also known the "Snyder Cut") has been released into the world. Eager fans of the new, Snyder-approved Justice League recut were treated to a colorized version of the trailer back in August during the DC FanDome event. Since the trailer's release, we've learned that about four minutes of new footage will be added to Snyder's Justice League cut following reshoots with some of the cast. The new version of the 2017 DCEU movie will premiere on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries.

Snyder initially unveiled the new black-and-white trailer on his platform of choice, the Vero app. Shortly after that premiere, Snyder posted the trailer on Twitter for a wider audience to check out. Generally speaking, not too much has changed in the new trailer. We still get to listen to Leonard Cohen's laconic "Hallelujah" as we watch slowed-down footage from Snyder's Justice League. The shots of the trailer are assembled in the same order, too.

However, there are at least four pieces of new footage buried within the black-and-white trailer which discerning fans will likely catch. Those pieces of new footage include: A shot of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) watching a group of teens play football in the street outside his apartment; a shot of the Batmobile speeding down the road and killing Parademons; A new shot of Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) battling the Parademons; and what looks like a shot of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) or another Atlantean in a headpiece in the midst of battle.

Image via HBO Max; Zack Snyder/Twitter

The original cast of Justice League — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Momoa, and Fisher — will be back for the Snyder Cut. Additionally, familiar supporting cast, including Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, and Diane Lane will also be joining. New cast additions for the Snyder Cut include Jared Leto as Joker. The Snyder Cut will no doubt be an all-consuming event when it does finally hit HBO Max. As such, it's probably best to buckle up and keep this new trailer on a constant loop.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021. Watch the new black-and-white trailer below. For more, check out our recent interview with Justice League star Henry Cavill.

