If you ever wanted to see the full splendor of Zack Snyder's Justice League on the big screen, you will get your wish in a very special opportunity. Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Full Circle event hosted by Zack Snyder himself. As a charity event meant to raise awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, three screenings will be held, followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmaker. The films that will be projected as a part of the program will be Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the director's version of the 2017 team-up adventure.

The official reveal of Full Circle was preceded by many mysterious teasers posted by Snyder across his social media platforms. The first video he posted talked about an upcoming message from Lord Darkseid. The announcement was very confusing for fans, due to how the director had previously expressed that he would not return to the franchise for the foreseeable future. If the option of coming back behind the camera wasn't on the table, there was no telling what Snyder was trying to say. All of the speculation came to a close when the filmmaker revealed that he was talking about a charity event where his films would be flying towards the big screen.

The Snyder Trilogy focuses on the journey of Superman (Henry Cavill), and the most prominent moments in the life (and death) of this iteration of the character. Ever since he was a young boy in Kansas with special abilities he couldn't control, Clark learned that kindness and hope were the most important features a person could possess. He would reinforce this knowledge later in his life, when he had to face the evil General Zod (Michael Shannon) before he had a chance to take over the planet. While he saved the day, his problems were far from over.

Superman's Greatest Challenges

Snyder's vision for the Man of Steel always relied on Clark staying true to himself regardless of who tried to get in his way. After he defeated Zod, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) took a particular interest in Superman, looking at him like a threat that should be exterminated at all costs. The billionaire came up with a plan to force Batman (Ben Affleck) and Clark to kill each other, hoping to get rid of two of his problems at the same time. While the heroes decided to start working together, Superman died during a confrontation with Doomsday, setting up the events of Justice League.

You can purchase your tickets for SnyderCon here. While you wait to attend the event, you can check out the trailer for the filmmaker's version of Justice League below: