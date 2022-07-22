DC’s Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, Jim Lee confirmed during the San Diego Comic-con that Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to continue the Snyderverse, explaining that "there's no plans for additional work on that material". After the success of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the studio wanted to give the same treatment to Superman. To achieve the task director Zack Snyder was brought in to helm Man of Steel with Henry Cavill in the titular role.

The movie’s success strengthened Snyder’s position as a visionary, and he went on to chart a 5-movie plan of a shared superhero universe called the DC Extended Universe. Complete with the casting of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman to appear in future movies. However, after the second movie Batman v Superman panned the studio wanted to lighten the movie’s tone. Hence, Joss Whedon, who was running high on the success of Marvel Studios’ Avengers, was brought in to make changes to 2017’s Justice League, after Snyder was forced to leave following a family tragedy.

Soon after the Justice League came out, fans did not take to Whedon’s lighter tone and demanded that Snyder’s original cut of the movie be released which was dubbed "The Snyder Cut." After much demand and social media hype, WB completed and released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max at the height of the pandemic in 2021.

Ever since the Snyder Cut was released, fans have been demanding to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. However, those hopes have now officially been squashed by Lee, who informed fans during the San Diego Comic-Con:

You know what's amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the artform, feeling good. I work on the projects that are in development, right? I think the Snyder Cut was Zack's vision realized, and it was a really satisfying story told, but there's no plans for additional work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it kind of was fun to see that stuff get out there because I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage.

Warner Bros had made their intentions pretty clear during the release of the Snyder Cut as the trailers announced “the completion of Zack Snyder’s trilogy.” Nonetheless, fans were hoping for the revival of Snyder’s original vision after the latest Discovery and Warner Bros merger. However, Snyder’s characters live on in the DC universe with the upcoming Aquaman: The Lost World, The Flash, and the impending Wonder Woman 3.

