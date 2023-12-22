Holiday movies have become a staple of the winter season; each year offers a collection of festive films to help bring in the holiday spirit to audiences worldwide. There have been numerous amazing Christmas movies across film history, with some of the most recognized and iconic movies of all time finding their origins as holiday films. However, with so many merry films being released year after year, not all of them can succeed, and many even falter so much to the point of becoming unintentionally hilarious.

The inherent core tenets of holiday movies being cheery and wholesome films to get people in the holiday spirit can result in hilariously strange misfires. They're far from anyone's first choice for a holiday film, but there's something absolutely special about a holiday film that fails in such a spectacularly beautiful way. Whether limited by their low budgets, too extravagant and outlandish for a holiday story or simply because of their botched execution, these holiday films are widely considered "so bad, it's good" masterpieces.

10 'Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas' (1997)

Director: Andrew Knight

A strange Christmas-themed sequel to the legendary Disney Renaissance film, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas takes place during the events of the first film, while Belle is still in the castle with Beast. The film follows Belle learning that the Beast has a deep hatred for the Christmas season and all that it stands for, prompting her to do everything in her power to change his opinion on the holiday season.

While the original Beauty and the Beast may have been an animated masterpiece, this follow-up reeks of nothing more than a cheap, low-budget cash grab from beginning to end. However, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas has several strange and hilarious inclusions that make it an unintentional blast to watch. Most notably, the film's villain, a pipe organ named Forte, voiced by Tim Curry, is hilariously animated in low-budget computer CGI, making every time he appears on-screen laughably awkward.

9 'Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July' (1979)

Directors: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin, Jr.

One of the often forgotten Christmas films from the vast filmography of Rankin/Bass Productions, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July combines the two Christmas story icons into a single summer story. The film follows the duo, joined by a number of their friends and family, as they travel to the North Pole to stop the dastardly villain Winterbolt, who is attempting to use the off-season to make the North Pole his evil wonderland.

Despite its initially simple plot, Christmas in July proves itself one of the strangest and most unpredictable Rankin/Bass films, featuring numerous unpredictable twists and turns, each more hilarious than the last. From Frosty and Rudolph joining the circus to Frosty's entire family dying and then being brought back to life right before his eyes to an extensive, unneeded lore dump into Rudolph's secret origins, Christmas in July has it all. Especially for fans of the classic Rankin/Bass specials looking for something more chaotic, this film is the perfect solution.

8 'Elf Bowling: The Movie' (2007)

Directors: Rex Piano, Dave Kim

Adapted from the low-budget PC game of the same name, Elf Bowling: The Movie sees Santa's rejected pirate brother, Dinkle Kringle (Tom Kenny), kidnap Santa's elves in a fit of rage. Santa soon teams up with his top elf, Lex, to rescue his elves from his nefarious brother, an adventure that has them traveling to Fiji and competing in a high-stakes game of elf bowling to win them back.

The original Elf Bowling video game was already just a cheap novelty entertaining only for a few minutes, so transforming it into an 82-minute feature was a rough idea from the get-go. Elf Bowling: The Movie lives up to its unbelievable title in hilariously awful fashion, as the crude animation style and indecipherable plot make it one of the worst game adaptations, even if its deliberate awfulness also makes it quite entertaining. To those curious, "Elf Bowling" is just regular bowling, except the pins are replaced with elves, which frankly seems rude of Santa to partake in.

7 'The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa' (2012)

Directors: Bernie Denk, Jurgen Korduletsch

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa sees Gummibar, best known for his internet-sensation music video, traveling to the North Pole on Christmas Eve in search of Santa. He is accompanied by his wacky group of animal friends, including a vampire bat, a nerdy chameleon, and a cat woman, as they search the Arctic high and low for any sign of Santa. They soon discover that an alien abducted Santa, and it becomes up to Gummibar and his friends to save Christmas.

To those that weren't around for its massive popularity, The Gummy Bear Song was a massive, inescapable relic of the early internet days, an icon for annoying earworm songs that dominated YouTube in the late 2000s. The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa takes the main character of this song and decides to create a strange and bewildering world and a story banking on the success of this annoying tune. The result is a strange, poorly animated experience whose existence is placed into question the longer it goes on.

6 'Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You' (2017)

Director: Guy Vasilovich

One of the strangest and most unbelievable Christmas films to exist, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You is an animated origin story for the world-famous song. The film follows a young Mariah Carey as she hopes and wishes for the perfect puppy as her Christmas gift. However, before she can earn this seemingly perfect gift, she must prove that she has what it takes to take care of a dog, which means caring for her uncle's dog, Jack, a notorious troublemaker.

While the song is an all-time Christmas classic, this doesn't necessarily mean that it works when adapted into a 90-minute animated film. What's even more jarring is that, while originally and distinctly a love song, the movie changes the protagonist into a dog to better fit a children's movie. Thus, All I Want for Christmas Is You is strangely jarring to the point of unintentional hilarity, especially when the film finally uses a half-baked cover of the source material not sung by Mariah herself.

5 'The Christmas Brigade' (1997)

Director: Michael DeVitto

The Christmas Brigade is a low-budget sequel to another low-budget Christmas film, The Christmas Light, and does everything in its power to up the ante, going from a 22-minute runtime to 74 minutes. The film follows Burton the elf, aided by his companions Jennifer and Isaac, in forming The Christmas Brigade, a team designed to put a stop to threats against Christmas. They are specifically on a mission against the dangerous Dr. D and his plans to put a stop to Christmas once and for all.

While there have been many 'so-bad-it's-good' animated films over the years that receive major comedic potential from their poor animation quality, The Christmas Brigade is the only film to have an in-universe explanation for its animation errors. Halfway through the film, the characters receive technologically advanced bracelets that let them fly and phase through walls, allowing animators to let the characters clip and fly through walls to their hearts' content. This is only the beginning of this film's ridiculous misdeeds, the most hilarious of which is that the plot ends after 40 minutes. What comes after is 22 minutes of replay of the first movie with in-universe commentary, with the final 12 minutes being an unbroken collection of Christmas carols.

4 'Eight Crazy Nights' (2002)

Director: Seth Kearsley

One of only a handful of actual Hanukkah movies also happens to be one of the worst holiday movies of all time, as Eight Crazy Nights disgusts and shocks to an unbelievable degree. The film follows Davey Stone (Adam Sandler), a 33-year-old bum who ghoulishly haunts his town, constantly finding himself in trouble with the law. As one last chance before being sent to prison, the justice system places him under the supervision of long-time high school basketball referee Whitey, and Davey soon does everything he can to make his holiday season a living hell.

Many negatives can be attributed to Eight Crazy Nights, but the biggest is just how mean-spirited it is, especially for a holiday film. Nearly every character comes across as a completely irredeemable terrible person to each other, which, in combination with the constant offensive and shock humor jokes, makes for an affront to the senses. However, Eight Crazy Nights' complete lack of charm can somehow have an unintentionally charming effect, fostering an almost Stockholm Syndrome effect to its increasingly terrible moments.

3 'The Christmas Tree' (1991)

Director: Flamarion Ferreira

The Christmas Tree is an infamous Christmas film that follows the story of a sad and dreary orphanage run by the dreadful Mrs. Mavilda, who pockets all of the donation money for herself. When a new assistant is hired at the orphanage, accompanied by her two children, she attempts to do all that she can to spread Christmas cheer to these orphans during the holiday season. One of the ways the orphans can find cheer and delight in their lives is through the beautiful tree just outside the window, which they have named Mrs. Hopewell.

A truly appalling creation, The Christmas Tree is a rare, special kind of film that has audiences realize and appreciate all the commonplace choices and tactics. Small things like having acceptable microphone quality for voice actors, appealing animation that doesn't make children look like sinister creatures, and a coherent editing style are all missing from this turkey. The Christmas Tree is a short yet incredibly memorable animation experience that one-ups itself on just how hilariously bad it can get.

2 'Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa' (2002)

Director: Colin Slater

Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa follows the story of Ricky, a young rapper who, in the spirit of the Christmas season, decides to gift his beloved teddy bear to a girl at school. However, she doesn't appreciate his kind gesture and ends up throwing the teddy bear away. After she realizes just how much the bear meant to Ricky, she regrets her actions and goes in search of the bear as an apology to Ricky.

While 3D animation as a whole was still finding its footing in the early 2000s, Rapsittie Street Kids is still incredibly dated even by 2002 standards, feeling more in line with something animated in the early 90s. This still and unnerving animation style transforms the entire film experience into one of unintentional hilarity, as nearly every frame features animation issues on full display. The poor vocal work done in the film doesn't help either, despite the surprisingly high-profile voice actors attached, including the likes of Mark Hamill and Nancy Cartwright.

1 'Christmas in New York' (2005)

Director: Orlando Corradi

A strange and sometimes incomprehensible animated film from North Korea, Christmas in New York follows the story of Ari, a boy from the jungle who finds himself in New York City with his talking dogs, Winnie and Fox. The trio is on a quest to find the mythical Father Christmas, and while on their journey, they find the time to help and delight the lives of all that they pass in the bustling city.

It's hard to feasibly express just how strange and chaotic of a viewing experience Christmas in New York is, although the majority of it comes from its butchered English dub and script. Nearly every line is delivered in a strange, non-human way, worsened by the fact the actual words the characters say are sometimes completely unrelated to the visuals on display. The film is a strange, nonsensical roller coaster ride where one simply can't feasibly predict where the story goes or just how much worse the execution could get. And yet, it's strangely irresistible, alluring in an odd, chaotic kind of way--viewers might even find themselves revisiting it!

