Some might call Christmas the most magical and wonderful time of the year, but by no means can all the movies about Christmas be described so positively. There are countless Christmas movies out there that try to capture the overall feeling of the holiday that's celebrated by many all around the world. Some do this with great success, and it's plain to see that many movies about this time of the year resonated upon release and continue to do so.

Of the bad Christmas movies out there, however, perhaps there's some merit to looking at the ones that aren't very good, but in a way that can prove fun to watch. The concept of something being "so-bad-it's-good" applies to every genre and type of movie out there, and Christmas movies, broadly speaking, are no exception. The following holiday-themed films all scratch that so-bad-it's-good itch, and are ranked below, starting with the delightfully bad and ending with the worst (but "worst" in a good way, of course).

10 'The Killing Tree' (2022)

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Of all the poorly received and notorious Christmas movies out there, The Killing Tree is one that proves hard to hate wholeheartedly. This is partly because it's called "The Killing Tree," for crying out loud. The title suggests a level of self-awareness, so perhaps it's not an ideal candidate to be considered so-bad-it's-good, but it's also hard to call the film good in a traditional sense. It's schlock of a potentially self-aware kind, but it still feels like a bad movie, with or without such intentions.

It's a Christmas horror movie of the tongue-in-cheek variety, and involves a spell going wrong that causes a wife's deceased husband to return to this world as a possessed/evil Christmas tree. It becomes a low-budget horror/comedy movie about a tree getting revenge on those who wronged the man back when he was alive, essentially. It's silly, clunky, and knowingly dumb, but that could also make it fun for those who approach it with the right mindset.

9 'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

Director: Brian Levant

Seemingly taking a break from starring in action blockbusters and a series of legendary films directed by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger waded into Christmas movie territory in 1996, when he appeared in Jingle All the Way. There's a little by way of action to be had here, and what's here is all comedic rather than genuinely exciting, as Jingle All the Way more or less serves as a family-friendly comedy about a father going to great lengths to get his son the in-demand toy for Christmas he desires.

A charitable reading of Jingle All the Way might say something about it being an intentional critique of consumerism and the absurdities of Christmas-related stresses, but such a reading could well be far too generous. It's a movie that has nostalgic value for some, and the fact it's a comedy makes its less stellar aspects go down a little easier, because it's intended to be silly and all. Still, the comedy won't land for all, meaning Jingle All the Way could be more enjoyable for some if it was watched in a mocking/detached/ironic fashion.

8 'Krampus: The Reckoning' (2015)

Director: Robert Conway

2015's Krampus is a genuinely fun Christmas-themed horror movie, but the cynically named Krampus: The Reckoning - released the same year - is clearly just trying to piggyback off that film. It's easy to compare it to those infamous mockbusters that are released around the same time as a more high-profile movie, perhaps even with the intention of making viewers confuse the two and opt for the cheap rip-off, believing it to be the genuine thing.

It might sound like copyright infringement, but "Krampus" is a folklore character that no one technically owns the rights to, perhaps in a similar way to how "zombies," broadly speaking, are in the public domain. For those who want a good horror movie about the evil counterpart to Saint Nicholas/Santa Claus, the more succinctly named Krampus should be stuck to. Those wanting something laughably bad? Maybe Krampus: The Reckoning would be more up their alley.

7 'Black Christmas' (2019)

Director: Sophia Takal

The original Black Christmas is often held up as a seminal 1970s movie, and one of the best early slashers of all time (the fact it's also a Christmas movie is something of an added bonus). Its cult-classic nature has led to it being remade not once, but twice. The first time was in 2006, and the results, while not awful, were a little middling. Then, in 2019, three-and-a-half decades on from the original, it got remade once more, and this time, it was somewhat controversial.

It follows the same premise as the original and the first remake, being about a group of sorority girls who get targeted by a mysterious killer, but it loses a good deal of its potential bite by having a PG-13 rating. Though it's a film with a good deal to say (and those elements, while divisive, can be seen as a positive aspect of the film overall), the fact that 2019's Black Christmas falters in the scare department is ultimately what lets it down as a genuinely good/frightening work of horror.

Black Christmas Release Date December 11, 2019 Director Sophia Takal Cast Imogen Poots , Cary Elwes , Aleyse Shannon , Brittany O'Grady , Lily Donoghue , Madeleine Adams Rating PG-13 Runtime 92 Main Genre Horror

6 'Santa Jaws' (2018)

Director: Misty Talley

Many movies made after 1975 have taken clear influence from Jaws, but few have done so quite as brazenly as 2018's Santa Jaws. This feels like the kind of movie where someone came up with a ridiculous title, and then decided that's all they needed to make a movie. It essentially writes itself, for better or worse: it's a movie about people trying to survive a series of shark attacks around the holiday period.

If someone was seriously itching for a substandard shark-themed movie with a Christmassy coat of paint, then Santa Jaws has them covered. Others wanting to laugh at a dumb horror movie made with next-to-no money during the final days of the year could well find merit here, too. It's one of those intentionally schlocky horror movies that one could argue is trying to be bad on purpose, but that fails to stop the film in question being... well, just bad.

5 'Saving Christmas' (2014)

Director: Darren Doane

Saving Christmas is technically a family comedy that has a rather short runtime of just 79 minutes, yet it feels complicated to unpack what the movie even is, let alone explain it succinctly. It's a film starring Kirk Cameron (best known for being in the sitcom Growing Pains), here playing a potentially fictionalized version of himself who is trying to enjoy Christmas with his family, only to struggle when a negative and cynical brother-in-law doesn't appear willing to get into the Christmas spirit.

The central plot, therefore, involves Kirk trying to convince his brother-in-law to get on his level, and engage with Christmas and everything that comes with it as he does. If you could only use one adjective to describe Saving Christmas, it would probably be "shrill," as Cameron goes to comical lengths to try and convert this one-dimensional brother-in-law character. It's the cinematic equivalent of preaching to the choir, because it's hard to imagine Christmas naysayers being persuaded by this film in any way. Thankfully, it's also pretty funny to watch, and is up there with the most iconic so-bad-they're-good movies in recent memory.

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas Release Date November 14, 2014 Director Darren Doane Cast Kirk Cameron , Darren Doane , Bridgette Cameron , Ben Kientz , David Shannon , Raphi Henly Rating PG Runtime 80 Genres Comedy , Family

4 'The Elf' (2017)

Director: Tristan Price

Not to be mixed up with the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, 2017's The Elf is another attempt at Christmas-themed horror that doesn't quite stick the landing, to say the least. The premise here is kind of what you'd expect it to be, centering on a cursed elf toy that seems to be housing some disturbed and malicious spirits, with such supernatural forces inevitably getting released, leading to violence and mayhem.

There are low-budget horror movies, and then there's The Elf, which feels like it could fall apart at any minute, owing to how cheap it all is. It's not exciting, scary, or surprising in any kind of traditional sense, but it is somewhat funny that it exists at all. As far as so-bad-they're-good Christmas movies go, it's one of the lesser-known ones, sure, but its obscurity could well make this Elf worth taking off the shelf for someone who wants to find gold, but has a very strange definition of what gold actually is.

3 'Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny' (1972)

Director: R. Winer

Undoubtedly, Christmas movies don't get any weirder than Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny, a fever dream of a film that would likely be lost to time, were it not for it getting the RiffTrax treatment. It's surreal, bizarre, and unintentionally horrifying throughout, with its premise centering on Santa Claus getting stranded in Florida, of all places, right before he's due to start delivering presents around the world on Christmas Eve.

Santa trying to get his sleigh out of the Floridian sands is a premise stretched out to a rather ridiculous 96 minutes, and it's hard to believe things could last that long unless you actually sit down and attempt to get through all of Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny. It's laughably bad, and oftentimes tedious, but the fabled Ice Cream Bunny does eventually show up, making the film perhaps worth sitting through to eventually get to that.

2 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' (1978)

Directors: Steve Binder and David Acomba

Undeniably up there with the most iconic (or infamous) of all bad Christmas movies, The Star Wars Holiday Special is a TV movie that came out in the years between the original Star Wars and its first sequel, The Empire Strikes Back. It features little by way of adventure, wonder, and action, and instead feels like a collection of random scenes strung together. Admittedly, a good chunk of these scenes do contribute to an overarching story, though: that of Chewbacca trying to get back to his family so that they can celebrate Life Day together.

The only way to survive The Star Wars Holiday Special is to ridicule it and find enjoyment in how baffling it all is, as well as compare it in vain to the other, better Star Wars movies. All that being said, it's perhaps not Star Wars at its absolute worst, but that's really just a testament to how inconsistent this series can be, rather than such a statement being praise for this Holiday Special specifically.

1 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' (1964)

Director: Nicholas Webster

A notorious Christmas movie that's also a work of science fiction, it's hard to resist a movie when it's called something like Santa Claus Conquers the Martians. This B-movie cult film from the '60s is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, having a story that centers on martians kidnapping Earth's Santa Claus from the North Pole, putting Christmas on Earth in jeopardy and making Santa himself the only one who can potentially fix things.

It's the sort of movie that, while watching, you're filled with questions as to who even made it, and what drove them to do it. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians represents peak so-bad-it's-good cinema, and given that it's clearly Christmas-centered, there's really no better option for fans of this brand of film oddity to watch around Christmastime. It may not be good in the traditional sense, but it's also kind of a blast to experience in its own strange fashion.

