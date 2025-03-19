Every now and then, rather than outright failing, a film fails so spectacularly and so dramatically that it wraps all the way around the rating scale and becomes good. Since the days of Ed Wood and the likes of the immortal Plan 9 From Outer Space all the way to audiences throwing spoons at screenings of Tommy Wiseau's The Room, viewers have turned these kitschy failures into cult classics complete with their own fan base, celebrations, and oral histories. And while the bulk of true so bad it's good classics came out much earlier, the new millennium presented a unique opportunity for the corner of society that appreciated cringe and ambition.

The availability of digital media, which began in the 2000s and was commonplace by the 2010s, not only let anybody try on the title of the filmmaker but also made distributing these once niche and hidden gems easier than ever. Crucially, this revolution also changed film criticism. Audiences were more connected than ever, and just as the best movies became a point of discussion in the internet's hyperbolic lense, so did the worst films. Now able to proselytize to the world and share links at a moment's notice, the works of Neil Breen, Derek Savage, and countless other cinematic nuggets spread like wildfire and gave Hollywood's more traditional failures some real competition in the general audience's search for the worst.

10 'Cool Cat Saves the Kids' (2015)

Directed by Derek Savage

Cool Cat Saves the Kids is the first of many supposed children's PSAs produced by filmmaker Derek Savage. Produced on laughably small budgets, yet able to pull recognizable names such as Kill Bill's Vivica A. Fox, the Cool Cat films have garnered a cult following as some of the worst and most misguided films of the 2010s While ostensibly intended for children, Cool Cats random innuendo, near satirical morals, and the cult of personality around the self-proclaimed "Daddy Derrick" have garnered an actual audience more composed of ironic adults and have led the Cool Cat franchise to be more punchline than film in most circles.

Still, the original Cool Cat earns its so-bad-its-good status the old-fashioned way with the aforementioned low-budget and heavy-handed moralizing accentuated by Derek Savage's insane dual role as both himself and the titular feline. Derek Savage's filmmaking style is as blunt as a bag of hammers and Cool Cat carries that same level of care into its storytelling and lessons. The film is also the perfect entryway into the expanded Cool Cat universe as well, featuring such entries as Cool Cat Stops Bullying, Cool Cat Fights Coronavirus and Cool Cat Finds a Gun. Each film and short is as unsubtle and tasteless as the original, and with even more tasteless projects on the way, there has never been a better time to experience the vision of Daddy Derrick.