As long as the film industry continues to release more and more films year after year, it is inevitable that not all the films released will meet a level of passable quality, with many films falling well below the standards of audiences. However, some films find success and entertainment value despite their lack of standard qualities, becoming cinematic experiences that are elevated by their worst attributes. These "So-Bad-They're-Good" movies manage to find unintentional comedy and enjoyment in the absurdity and ridiculousness of their failed executions.

2024 as a year was no stranger to many so-bad-they're-good releases, ranging from mismanaged blockbusters that missed the mark to low-budget disasters falling apart at the seams. This style of overtly negative filmmaking not only makes for a lighthearted, fun time of riffing and gags but also provides a greater appreciation for the truly exceptional films that actually accomplish their goals. While these films are far from what could be considered a well-made film, its certainly not hard to have a wild fun time while watching them.

10 'Afraid'

Directed by Chris Weitz

With the rising fear and tension surrounding artificial intelligence as a part of everyday life, it would make sense that a film like Afraid would provide a horror twist on these rising concerns. The film follows the family of Curtis Pike (John Cho), who are chosen to test out a state-of-the-art digital assistant called AIA who is meant to observe the family and help with their needs and problems. However, the AI soon takes a turn for the sadistic and deadly when it begins to make aggressive decisions in an attempt to protect the family.

Afraid's simple premise of an AI going rogue quickly devolves into complete chaos and disarray, balancing various plot threads and characters to the point of becoming a hilarious, jargled mess. Its themes and message of the terrors of AI are quickly undone by its own repeated usage of generative AI imagery, creating an array of images that come across as comically absurd instead of actually terrifying. It doesn't help matters that the film has such an abrupt and nonsensical ending that serves to further add confusion and stupidity to the entire experience.

9 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

Directed by Carlos Saldanha

While there are a select few live-action adaptations of classic children's characters that have managed to find success, the vast majority of them end up becoming so-bad-it's-good laughingstock, with 2024's premiere example being Harold and the Purple Crayon. The film sees the classic literary children's character using his magical purple crayon to create a passageway into the real world, facing some shock and confusion from the differences of the real world. Harold and his animal companions find themselves scouring the real world in search of the author who created them.

Harold and the Purple Crayon succumbs to a lot of the same clichés and pitfalls of various other live-action family adaptations, yet aspects like Zachary Levi's obnoxious performance and the heinous visual effects make it a fun time for all the wrong reasons. The film has multiple egregious tonal shifts that make for unintentional comedy gold, further amplified by the film's constant product placement, most notably an extended sequence inside an Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

8 'Under Paris'

Directed by Xavier Gens

Terrible shark movies are a tried and true staple of so-bad-it's-good filmmaking, with countless filmmakers trying and failing to be the next Jaws with countless comically low-budget misfires. One of 2024's most hilarious shark films came from France with Under Paris, a film that saw a notorious shark find its way into the Seine in the days leading up to the Olympic Games. It becomes up to a grieving scientist who has a history with this specific shark to put a stop to their reign of terror before they cause a massacre during the Olympic Games.

Even despite the higher budget than many other egregious shark films, Under Paris's lackluster pacing and over-the-top editing make it a comically absurd film to watch unfold. There's minimal actual scares or tension to be felt from the sharks in the film, instead eliciting a reaction of laughter as they lay waste to the citizens of Paris while portrayed in low-effort CGI. The film also features one of the funniest endings in recent memory, where an army of super sharks escape from the Seine and make it to the ocean, where it is presumed that they mass reproduce and take over the world.

7 'Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate'

Directed by Eric Fogel