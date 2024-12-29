Few things are more entertaining than watching a bad movie, as film fans may enjoy making fun of something that simply does not work. Although there are certainly a great number of films out there that simply have nothing redeeming about them and cannot be viewed in an ironic manner, there are a select number of cult classics that fall into the category of being “so bad that they’re good.”

Unintentionally hilarious films require the utmost sincerity on the part of the filmmaker, as they cannot be manufactured in an attempt to make unintentional camp. Although it is rare to find a film that matches genuine creativity with complete filmmaking incompetence, the few that emerge are entertaining to view among an audience of cinephiles who can laugh and jeer in equal measure. Here are the ten essential so-bad-it’s-good movies, ranked.

10 ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Batman & Robin essentially killed the superhero genre for a few years, as the disastrous fourth installment in the Batman franchise made a strange attempt to capture the cheeky tone of the original series from the 1960s that starred Adam West and Burt Ward. Unfortunately, director Joel Schumacher overshot the tone, as Batman & Robin was a visually ugly, obnoxious spectacle that served as a major embarrassment for everyone that had to appear in it.

The costumes, effects, and action in Batman & Robin are all laughable, and the attempts at being tongue-in-cheek completely fall flat. Arnold Schwarzeneggar is so entertainingly silly as Mr. Freeze that he basically saves the film, as puns like “ice to see you” or “everybody chill” indicate that he wasn’t interested in giving a serious performance at all. George Clooney is a great actor, but he was not equipped to play Batman.

Batman & Robin

9 ‘Troll 2’ (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

Troll 2 is one of the most drastic drops in quality within any movie sequel, even though the original Troll film wasn’t exactly a classic within the first place. If everything else fails, a great science fiction monster movie should at least have convincing makeup effects in order to pull off the tone; Troll 2 is so hilariously incompetent within every aspect of its visual design that it becomes impossible to stop laughing.

Troll 2 was clearly an amateurish production, as the performances are one note throughout. That being said, the dialogue is so generic and bland that the stars can’t really be blamed for their involvement; it’s hard to imagine that even Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro would have been able to save a screenplay that is so hilariously underwritten, and gives it characters so little room to actually evolve.

Troll 2

8 ‘Battlefield Earth’ (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Battlefield Earth was one of the most disastrous science fiction films of all-time, as the adaptation of the novel by Scientology founder Ron L. Hubbard ended up becoming a massive joke. Although the film was originally intended to be a blockbuster spectacle in the vein of Jurassic Park or Independence Day, it went so hilariously awry that it basically felt like a spoof of the genre.

Battlefield Earth severely hurt the careers of everyone involved, but no one suffered more than John Travolta. Although Travolta had been having a major comeback in the 1990s after his performance in Pulp Fiction earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor since his breakout performance in Saturday Night Fever, Battlefield Earth indicated that he did not exactly have the best eye for selecting promising scripts that would fit within his unique talents as a star.

Battlefield Earth

7 ‘The Wicker Man’ (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

The Wicker Man is one of the worst horror remakes ever made, as Neil LaBute’s reinterpretation of the 1973 classic managed to completely miss the point of why the original had been so scary in the first place. While the original film had been a compelling commentary on the social differences between followers of Paganism and Catholicism, the remake was a ridiculous conspiracy thriller that examined gender roles in a manner that just felt blatantly sexist.

The Wicker Man reached a new level of camp thanks to the ridiculous performance by Nicolas Cage, who legitimately deserves some credit for committing so deeply to the silly nature of the story. The now infamous ending, in which Cage’s character is subjected to a hoard of killer bees, has been circulated on the Internet in clips highlighting the film’s most unintentionally hilarious moments.

The Wicker Man

6 ‘The Happening’ (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

The Happening indicated that M. Night Shyamalan was in the midst of a creative crisis, as he clearly did not have the same eye for interesting genre storytelling that had made modern classics like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs so impactful. Although The Happening was ostensibly intended to be a tribute to the classic science fiction B-movies that had been widely popular within the 1950s, it was never clear how much of the film was intended to be taken seriously.

The Happening is simply not scary, as the most graphic moments come off as more comical than frightening because of how jarring the tonal shifts turned out to be. There’s also a hilarious performance by Mark Wahlberg, a great actor who is entirely unconvincing pretending to be a professor that delivers all sorts of ridiculous dialogue about the environment seeking revenge on mankind.

The Happening

5 ‘Miami Connection’ (1987)

Directed by Richard Park

Miami Connection is a film that is challenging to classify within any genre, as it is both a coming-of-age story, an action thriller that emulates kung fu epics, and a strange social commentary about the rise of violence. None of these tones work out well, as the storyline in the film is so confusing that it is hard to get a firm grasp on what type of narrative director Richard Park was aiming for.

Miami Connection suffers from action that is overstated, as the kung fu action sequences are so obviously choreographed that they simply look unbelievable within any context. The performances are also quite confusing, as every actor does not seem sure if they are intended to be playing adolescent heroes or seasoned warriors. Throw in some cheesy music, and Miami Connection is a film that is as baffling as it is incompetent.

Miami Connection

4 ‘Wish Upon’ (2017)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

Wish Upon is one of the worst horror films in recent memory, as it is actually rather remarkable that a project released by a major studio was this incompetent within every level of storytelling. Beyond the fact that the entire notion of a wishing power that has devastating consequences feels lifted from a fantasy story intended for children, the story of Wish Upon makes absolutely no sense unless all the characters are intended to be psychopaths.

Wish Upon is hilariously bad at capturing what young characters look and act like, as the film’s portrayal of social media is antiquated and completely superfluous. Although talented actors like Ryan Phillippe and Zoey King were involved, their careers probably benefited from the fact that almost no one actually sat down and watched Wish Upon, as it was a box office disaster that essentially disappeared.

Wish Upon

3 ‘Fateful Findings’ (2014)

Directed by Neil Breen

Fateful Findings is the singular vision of Neil Breen, who directed, wrote, produced, and starred in this baffling fantasy drama about a man with superpowers who decides to take down a conspiracy of secret government forces. While there are many artists who have attempted to be involved in every level of a production in the same vein as Orson Welles or Clint Eastwood, Breen seems to be completely unaware of how to tell a story.

It is hard to see Fateful Findings as anything other than an ego project for Breen, as his character is constantly referred to as the peak of human decency. The clearly low-budget nature of the production is also responsible for adding a lot of laughs, as it is clear that Breen’s ambitions for what the film could have looked like were limited by the capacity of what he could afford.

Fateful Findings

2 ‘Plan 9 From Outer Space’ (1959)

Directed by Ed Wood

Plan 9 From Outer Space is the most famous film by Ed Wood, a notorious writer/director known for making films that are hilariously bad. Wood made many genre films that attempted to capture trends that were popular at the time, and Plan 9 From Outer Space attempted to merge science fiction disaster stories, spooky monster tales, and a commentary about the evolution of human society into one highly confusing narrative. The film also awkwardly cast horror legend Bela Lugosi, who died halfway through production.

Plan 9 From Outer Space is nothing if not sincere, as Wood’s dialogue bears no resemblance to anything that anyone has ever said. However, Wood did become an object of cult affection over time; Tim Burton even directed a 1994 film starring Johnny Depp titled Ed Wood, which has been hailed as one of the greatest biographical films of all-time.

Plan 9 from Outer Space

1 ‘The Room’ (2003)

Directed by Tommy Wiseau