Movies come in all shapes and sizes. Not everyone has to be a mainstream blockbuster, nor should they all be arthouse dramas that only a few would appreciate. Whatever kind of film it may be, objectively assessing whether it is good, bad, or middle-of-the-road should be easy. At best, the flick is prime Oscar material, and at worst, it "wins big" at the Razzies.

But then there are those films that are difficult to pin down in terms of quality, meaning that they are unquestionably bad, yet are so fascinating in how awful they seem that audiences find themselves drawn to them despite their better judgment. There have been many such movies of particularly enthralling atrociousness that everyone cannot help but enjoy watching, with the most iconic becoming classics in their own right.

15 'Sleepwalkers' (1992)

Directed by Mick Garris

Written by Stephen King (yes, THAT Stephen King), Sleepwalkers centers on a mother-son pair of shape-shifting psychic vampires that arrive in an unassuming Indiana town and a local girl who becomes privy to what they are after being targeted as their next victim. It soon becomes up to this young girl to do all that she can to put a stop to the dangerous and unpredictable never-ending murder spree from this supernatural duo.

While King's horror stories always could unnerve and disturb audiences thanks to the powerful iconography and high creativity, the evil in Sleepwalkers goes beyond nightmares and is so strange it becomes hilarious. This supernatural horror flick is such a bonkers mixture of numerous strange elements like cat-fearing vampires, incest, and murder by corn cob stabbing that you have to wonder what King was thinking when he wrote it. One thing that is certain about Sleepwalkers is that it makes for an unforgettable and sidesplitting experience, not to mention the Stephen King movie's infamously dumb kill.

14 'Pinocchio: A True Story' (2021)

Directed by Vasiliy Rovenskiy

Prominent fairy tale figure Pinocchio is given yet another retelling of his story in which he departs his father Jepetto's home to explore the world with his horse companion Tibalt and comes across a traveling circus run by a shady ringleader. There, he falls for one of the performers, a human girl, prompting the living puppet boy to find a way to become human himself. Especially when the film was released in such close proximity to the amazing Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the inherent unintentional comedy of this film shines that much brighter.

Animation as a medium is rife with hilarious low-budget cash-grabs made from all over the world, with this strange Russian adaptation of Pinocchio only being the tip of the iceberg for so-bad-it's-good animation. It is so easy to think of Pinocchio: A True Story as a troll movie based on the ludicrous title, unbelievably lazy animation, and voice cast led by Pauly Shore and Jon Heder, who sound like they were inebriated when they recorded their equally bewildering lines. You will be laughing for days just hearing how the characters talk.

13 'Cool Cat Saves the Kids' (2015)

Directed by Derek Savage

As far as low-budget amateur filmmaking of the 21st century goes, it's difficult to find a more innocently unaware and unintentionally hilarious movie than Cool Cat Saves the Kids. The film follows the ventures of Cool Cat, a large talking orange cat who is friends with all of the kids in his neighborhood, except for the notorious Butch the Bully. After a couple of painful run-ins with the bully, Cool Cat finds himself learning a valuable lesson about bullying and what he can do to stop bullying of all kinds.

Cool Cat Saves the Kids has a similar energy to a crayon drawing done by a toddler, with its multitude of issues and mistakes only serving to add to its overall charm and wholesome energy. It feels less like a true feature film and instead has the visual style and energy of a YouTube video from the late 2000s. From awkward celebrity appearances from Vivica A. Fox and Erik Estrada to the plot being a jumbled-together mixture of random, entirely unconnected story beats, it's a wildly hilarious experience that needs to be seen to be believed.

12 'The Happening' (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Across the U.S., people are killing themselves in droves, seemingly affected by some kind of airborne plague. High school science teacher Elliot Moore (Mark Wahlberg) flees his city with family and friends during the height of the chaos and struggles to keep them alive while trying to figure out what is really happening. While similar science fiction horror premises have been successfully accomplished before and since The Happening, it's the wild and confusing execution that helps the film achieve legendary status.

M. Night Shyamalan is an interesting filmmaker, to say the least, and The Happening embraces his director's style quirks taken to their most farcical extremes. Off-putting performances and bizarre dialogue abound in this masterpiece of unintentional hilarity, topped with an absurd plot twist so haphazardly executed that it had to be misleading and a resolution just as baffling to boot. While Shyamalan has certainly returned to form with a number of exceptional thrillers in recent memory, The Happening is a strange and hilarious low point in his career.

11 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Directed by Amir Shervan

When a rogue Yakuza faction called the Katana expands its operations by violently taking over the Los Angeles drug trade, the LAPD brings in Joe Marshall (Matt Hannon), a cop supposedly well-versed in Japanese culture, including the way of the sword. Joe is the only man fit to take on the Katana when he is flirting with nurses while his partner watches with hilarious expressions, that is.

Where to even begin with this one? From acting to writing to camera work and editing, Samurai Cop epitomizes amateur filmmaking at its most entertainingly abysmal. While the film is attempting to recreate the numerous macho action films of the 80s and early 90s, its amateur execution makes it an unintentional laugh riot from beginning to end, as it did next to nothing correctly. The only thing it did right was provide an ideal selection for a movie night with friends who are bored by complex drama and high-budget spectacles.

Samurai Cop Release Date 1991-00-00 Director Amir Shervan

10 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

One of the biggest and most notable so-bad-its-good blockbuster disasters in recent memory, Cats takes the classic Broadway hit and transforms it into a nightmarish mess of CGI atrocities. The film attempts to adapt the sparse plot of the original, following the story of a band of Jellicle cats in their yearly competition to decide which among them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer. Each cat has their own time in the spotlight and signature number, all while a devilishly conniving Macavity is plotting in the shadows to take the glory for himself.

The visual design in Cats simply has to be seen to be believed, as the film's attempt to remix the classic cat costumes into realistic human-cat hybrids using visual effects created dastardly nightmarish results. It's a visual choice that has massive unintentional comedic ramifications on the entire film, somehow finding a way to one-up itself constantly as the film goes on and more nightmares are revealed to the audience. The massive campaign and hopes placed behind the film combined with its nuclear failure has made it one of the most notable so-bad-it's-good movies in recent memory.

9 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

The final installment in the Batman film series started by Tim Burton before Christopher Nolan's reboot pits the titular Dynamic Duo, portrayed by George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell, against Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), who may be too much for them to handle, thus requiring the aid of new ally Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone). The trio find themselves soon racing against the clock to stop the villains' deadly and possibly even world-ending scheme before it's too late.

Director Joel Schumacher was initially brought on to the franchise following Burton's departure to make the Caped Crusader's movies more family-friendly, though even Adam West would agree that Batman & Robin took things several leaps too far. Clad in rubber suits with pronounced nipples and green leotards, respectable thespians are embarrassing themselves and making Schwarzenegger, spouting his incessant ice-related puns, look like Laurence Olivier. But bless this movie's campy, neon-bright heart; it is an absolute joy to laugh at.

8 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

After the cliffhanger at the end of Mortal Kombat, where Outworld Emperor Shao Kahn appears to conquer Earthrealm, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation picks up right where its predecessor left off and sees Liu Kang, Raiden, and the remaining champions of Earth fighting to repel Kahn's invasion. However, the emperor proves himself to be much more powerful than our heroes realize, as they must begin to train and prepare for a battle that will decide the fate of the world.

The first Mortal Kombat was not especially good, but it had its highlights. Annihilation, on the other hand, is a black hole of cinematic garbage, which, ironically, makes it more memorable. The graphics look like they were pulled from a beta version of an early PlayStation project. The so-called screenplay is comically preposterous, with more focus being placed on throwing as many characters on-screen as possible before giving these characters anything of merit to do. The true highlight is the dialogue, which features some of the funniest and most awkward line readings in cinematic history.

7 'Mac and Me' (1988)

Directed by Stewart Raffill