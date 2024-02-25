It's no secret that the latest film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celest O'Connor, Madame Web, recently opened to incredibly negative reviews. Whether it's the film's 3.7/10 on IMDb, 13% on Rotten Tomatoes or an average of 1.7/5 on Letterboxd, it's an understatement to say audiences didn't enjoy the film. But many reviews have gone on record saying that the poor quality of the film was, in fact, quite hilarious. This has thrown Madame Web into the notorious "So Bad, It's Good" category of films.

Dozens of superhero films have found themselves in this hilariously bad film classification. Over their decades of prominence in the medium, there's been more than a handful of negatively received superhero films that not only had fans of their franchises cringing, but laughing on the theater floor or simply having fun enjoying the inherent silliness in the film before them.

10 Spawn (1997)

Directed by: Mark A.Z. Dippe

Style over substance is a common trait many "So Bad, It's Good Films" have and Spawn is one of the biggest offenders. The 1997 film portrays the comic book origin story of Spawn when an elite mercenary is killed and brought back from the underworld as the leader of Hell's army. The film's visuals are very much tied to the comic books, which pleased a lot of fans, but many critics described the film as over-violent.

Although it may have really suffered from the critical reviews, Spawn made its mark in history as one of the first African American actors to portray a major superhero in cinema through their star, Michael Jai White. However, critics still noted that the film favored style over substance, meaning the writing of the film greatly suffered and made it hard for many viewers to watch.

9 X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Directed by: Brett Ratner

The final installment in the original X-Men trilogy made a big promise to comic fans with its premise of adapting both the iconic Dark Phoenix and Gifted storylines. But the film bit off far more than it could chew, lacking the compelling emotional weight of the first two films and their subtlety. Many fans also criticized it for its seemingly meaningless deaths of beloved main characters Cyclops and Professor X. With Cyclops' death happening incredibly early in the film, feeling like the character as a whole, the leader of the X-Men, was completely wasted.

But at the time of release, the film managed to find some praise in the execution of its action sequences. Kelsey Grammer's Beast was a highlight of the film for many fans as well, with people enjoying his interactions with Logan and bringing a feeling of nostalgia for the 90s era of the series in comics and television. Not to mention, Juggernaut's hilarious line in his fight with Kitty Pryde that will live on in internet meme culture forever as one of the series' best lines.

8 Batman Forever (1995)

Directed by: Joel Schumacher

Before Marvel hit the mainstream with X-Men (2000), Batman ruled the superhero film landscape from 1989 to 1997 with Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher's Batman duologies. Batman Foreverwas Joel Schumacher's Batman directorial debut and the debut of Robin in a theatrical film. Many condemned the film for abandoning the darker tone of the Tim Burton movies, due to the Joel Schumacher films existing in the same universe and acting as sequels. But the film catches one of its biggest avenues of hate by adding the notorious nipples to both Batman and Robin's suits.

But in abandoning the darker tone of the Burton films, Schumacher opted for a brighter, lighthearted and zany tone that felt like what reviewer Robert Ebert best described as, "... bubblegum for the eyes." The film is abundantly goofy and funny, aided by the inclusion of comedy titan Jim Carreywho got paired up with the typically straight-lacedTommy Lee Jones. The film, while terrible, had an abundance of charisma that can put a cheesy smile on anyone's face.

7 Hancock (2008)

Directed by: Peter Berg

Before there was The Boys and Invincible, Hancock ruled the "bad boy superhero" scene. The film follows the superhero Hancock, a superhero that has the ability to fly, is invulnerable and has super strength. The only downside to the city he protects is that he's a rash and alcoholic guy with little regard for others. But when he meets Ray Embrey, a public relations specialist, after saving him from an oncoming train, he teams up with Ray to restore his public image.

The film opened to very mixed reviews with a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time. The reviews were split down the middle on the topic of whether the film's raunchy comedy was funny or too edgy to be enjoyed. Many didn't seem to enjoy the mid-film twist either, regarding the reveal that Charlize Theron's character Mary also has powers and she and Hancock are connected. The consensus from audiences nowadays seems to be that the film's ridiculous, coarse behavior is so goofy that it's entertaining enough for a rewatch or two.

6 Venom (2018)

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer

Since his theatric debut in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, Sony has not tried to hide the fact that they love Venom. So much so that they forced Sam Raimi to squeeze him into the final film of his trilogy. After Raimi got to send off his Spider-Man, Sony would attempt to make a Venom spinoff work for years, never moving forward until Ruben Fleischer helmed the directing mantle. It opened to extreme box-office success, profiting about $246 million. But was heavily criticized for attempting to make a Venom film work without Spider-Man in the first place, being clunky, formulaic and sloppy.

But on top of all that, it was also campy. Which, to some, may be seen as a negative. But many fans grew to appreciate the camp and enjoyed how ridiculous the film was, most notably finding enjoyment in the relationship between Eddie and his symbiotic counterpart, Venom. The film was Tom Hardy talking to himself for about two hours and, for many, it was hilarious and quite enjoyable.

5 Catwoman (2004)

Directed by: Pitof

There's not much to say about Catwoman that hasn't already been said. Not only is Catwomanone of the worst-reviewed superhero films, it's one of the worst-reviewed films of all time, period. To say the film is loosely based on the DC Comics character of the same name, would be a disservice. The film is nothing like the character's source material and simply feels like a generic, terrible action film with the Catwoman name slapped onto it.

Most "So Bad, It's Good" films have redeeming qualities that make the bad parts less excruciating and add fun to the flick. But Catwoman is a film of this category that simply has no good in it besides Halle Berry. The enjoyment people derive from this film is genuine awe of how astonishingly horrible the film turned out to be. How could someone make a movie that bad?

4 Mystery Men

Directed by: Kinka Usher

When a dastardly supervillain threatens to destroy the city and one of the biggest superheroes, Captain Amazing, after capturing him. It's up to a team of unlikely incompetent superheroes to stop the evil Casanova Frankenstein and make a name for themselves. The 1999 film stars the iconic Hank Azaria, Claire Forlani and comedy legend Ben Stiller.

As most spoof films do;Mystery Men brings poor pacing and goes on for a bit too long. But with that also comes the incredibly able cast bringing a plethora of laughs to the tedious 2-hour runtime and the film surprisingly found praise for the execution of its action scenes. While it wasn't the biggest hit when it was initially released in 1999, many claim it to be a cult film, and it has found a niche fanbase that still finds appreciation for it in the modern day.

3 Fantastic Four (2005)

Directed by: Tim Story

Marvel's first family has always had a rocky history when it comes to their portrayal in film. 2005's Fantastic Four brought about the first popular portrayal of the characters outside comic books. Fans weren't impressed with most of the interpretations of their favorite characters outside of Chris Evans' Johnny Storm and Ioan Gruffudd's Reed Richards. Critics claimed the story was weak and most of the cast's acting was subpar, with Jessica Alba catching the most flack for her portrayal of Sue Storm.

But Fantastic Four doesn't have to be a good film to be a fun film. Director Tim Storyreally leaned into the goofiness of comic books and directed the film more like it was being made in the 90s and not the early 2000s. Some people just can't help but love a fun, campy and unserious comic book film. Not to mention there's something so charming about having a practical Thing costume in today's age of overusing CGI in comic book films.

2 Batman and Robin

Directed by: Joel Schumacher

Topping off the series that began with Tim Burton's iconic Batman film comes one of the wackiest comic book films of all time. Everything that made its predecessor, Batman Forever, the goofy and ridiculous film it was, is back and bigger than ever. Reviewers called it mindless, overproduced and poorly written, noting the pun-infested writing of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze being one of the worst offenders.

Some of the scenes in Batman and Robin are so insane and unbelievable for a Batman film that fans say that you just need to see it to believe it. Many note that the best way to watch the film is to treat it as a parody of the Batman mythos, which makes it immensely funnier than it was if watched as a typical Batman film. The colors are bright and vibrant, action sequences are always a spectacle and performances can be so ridiculous at points that it makes you wonder if it truly is a parody. At the end of the day, the movie is downright entertaining, no matter how poor of a Batman film it may be.

1 Venom: Let There Be Carnage

