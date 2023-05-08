"So bad it's good" movies have become a cult phenomenon, with awful films like The Room and Birdemic drawing legions of devotees. But what about TV shows?

Redditors recently got together on r/television, the largest TV subreddit, to discuss which series are so terrible that they're actually fun to watch. Their picks include superhero shows, cheesy sitcoms, some reality TV, and illogical sci-fi. Watch them at your peril.

10 'The Rookie' (2018-)

The Rookie is a police procedural starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a middle-aged man who pursues his dream of becoming a Los Angeles police officer after a life-changing event. He faces a number of challenges as the oldest rookie in the LAPD, on top of the criminals stalking the city.

"It's so bad it's great," said Redditor ASK_IF_IM_PENGUIN. "It goes from Nathan Fillion just being himself, to very serious cop drama, to 'f--- it, let's just kill off a major character'." "Not even just that. It starts off being a totally serious police drama, and then by [Season 5, it's basically a campy version of itself." said user jdessy.

9 'La Brea' (2021-)

La Brea is a sci-fi about a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles that swallows a group of people, including a mother and son separated by time and transports them to a prehistoric world. As they struggle to survive and find a way back home, they uncover a conspiracy that may have led to the formation of the sinkhole.

Although some of the actors are good (particularly Natalie Zea), much of the plot is cheesy and ridiculous. "La Brea is so f---ing dumb with zero logic to anything that happens, but I am excited to watch it when it's on," one Redditor said.

8 'Arrow' (2012-2020)

Based on the DC comic, this series follows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), a billionaire playboy who returns to Starling City after being stranded on a remote island for five years. As Queen reacclimates his former life, he adopts the guise of the Green Arrow to fight crime and corruption in his city.

"[I'd] watch an episode, rage at how bad it was, come onto Reddit, and then trash the episode in [theArrow subreddit]. I mean that show got so terrible that the sub actually changed itself to a Daredevil sub for a while," said user G8kpr. Redditor NightwingsEscrimas agreed, saying, "Once the show was clearly nose-diving, everyone just buckled up for the ride."

7 'The Flash' (2014-2023)

Image via The CW

Another DC show, The Flash centers on Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), who is struck by lightning in a particle accelerator and gains superhuman speed. It remains immensely popular, though one Redditor says its quality has dipped dramatically.

"Started when I was like 10 and I was so hyped, it made him my favorite superhero. The first [two] seasons I thought were magnificent television as I was like 12. Next [two], I started developing more taste and still liked it but saw the inconsistencies and caught more repetitive and mid writing," said user ILuvMemes4Breakfast. "Then in season 5 the veil fell off for me and the CGI got noticeably way worse and I just started hate watching and [four] out of [five] decisions made from that point were terrible."

6 'MacGyver' (2016-2021)

This show is a reboot of the classic 1980s series. It follows the adventures of Angus "Mac" MacGyver (Lucas Till), a resourceful agent of a secret U.S. government organization who uses his scientific knowledge and unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives and thwart villains.

"I was watching an old MacGyver episode a few years ago, and something happened, and they figured it was an inside job. It was clear from the second the actor was on the screen that he was the bad guy," said user G8kpr. "The way he looked, his demeanor, it was not subtle at all. I was like 'He's the guy, get him, he did it, look at him!!!' lol."

Undateable is a sitcom about a group of friends who hang out at a bar in Detroit and struggle to navigate the tricky world of dating. Chris D'Elia leads the ensemble cast as Danny, a ladies' man who takes newcomer Justin (Brent Morin) under his wing. The show is known for breaking the fourth wall and incorporating live comedy into each episode.

However, this is an instance where Reddit and critics agreed, with most reviewers calling the show mediocre at best. "Used to do a group chat and watch the sitcom Undateable," said user polkjamespolk. "We called it Unwatchable but it got so bad we couldn't even laugh at how bad it was. Then we stopped."

4 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' (1993-1998)

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman was a Western drama series following Michaela Quinn (Jane Seymour), a doctor from Boston who moves to the Colorado Territory in the 1860s after her father's death. It was popular in its day and praised for exploring unusual themes for its genre, though one Redditor found it to be entertainingly bad.

"The only show I ever watched because it was bad was Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," said user Latter_Feeling2656. "Didn't watch it to point it out to anyone else - it was its own reward."

3 'Come Dine With Me' (2005-)

Come Dine With Me is a reality show that follows a group of four or five strangers who take turns hosting dinner parties for each other in their own homes. Each contestant is scored by their fellow diners, with the winner receiving a cash prize.

It's become a cultural phenomenon, spawning a number of variants in other countries. Nevertheless, one Redditor considered it to be awful and only watched it to laugh at its awfulness. "I used to bond with my flatmates by watching it," said user pinksinthehouse.

2 '1923' (2022-2023)

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in this Western set in 1920s Montana during Prohibition and the Great Depression. It's a sequel to the show 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone, all created by Taylor Sheridan.

"It is amazing how many times a Sheridan show can go from brilliant to utterly ridiculous within a 1-hour episode," said user Cyyyyk. "1923 could literally give you whiplash scene to scene."

1 'Blindspot' (2015-2020)

This crime drama centers on Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander), a woman with amnesia who is discovered in Times Square covered in mysterious tattoos that provide clues to a larger conspiracy. Sullivan Stapleton co-stars as Kurt Weller, an FBI agent who becomes Jane's ally and love interest as they work together to solve the mystery of her past.

"First season was convoluted, but I could relax and say 'Ok, this is nonsense, but it's kind of a fun action / FBI drama series.' Now by Season 4, I find myself saying 'How is this possible? Why would that happen? How are they doing this?' all the time. It's completely jumped the shark into the realm of ultimate ridiculousness," said Redditor G8kpr.

