In a world of movies that are so bad they're kind of good, some features simply can't escape the description, even if they're genuinely well-directed. Just like a person gets an ick from some parts of their partner's behavior, some movies can cause the same feeling in a viewer, whether from a scene or the overall atmosphere. Yet, let's not be mistaken—these movies have cult followings regardless of their ick and so-bad-it's-good status.

Over the years, some of the most beloved movies by audiences were critically panned and roasted. Twilight, as a leading example, still serves as a form of comfort to a certain generation, despite being generally considered a terrible movie franchise. Whatever one thinks of it, its impact is inevitable, and that's what all of these movies have in common. Each was somehow relevant to its core audience, and to them, these are the best movies ever made, even if they lack something unexplainable or, simply, good.

10 'Hook' (1991)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The movie that raised a generation was, to many their surprise, denounced by its director, Steven Spielberg. He openly said he disliked Hook in several interviews, claiming a lot of things went wrong on and off set; to critics, the worst parts include Julia Roberts' performance as Tinkerbell, the movie's length, and the amount of time it takes to build up and show what it wants. Yet, audiences who grew up watching Hook still think fondly of the movie, taking the idea of a grown-up, worn-down Peter Pan returning to Neverland and finding his lost youth and joy of living.

That's what Hook was initially meant to represent, but something happened in the meantime that made the movie fall flat. Peter Pan (Robin Williams), who is in the real world known as Peter Banning, is now a corporate grownup, a busy man who can't leave the grind behind. When the notorious Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children, Peter must chase Hook to Neverland to get them back. The message is painfully clear: adults are boring, and they need to enjoy life more. Fans of Hook agree that the movie, despite its bad moments, is a lovable, rewatchable mess.

9 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

How can anyone forget the duality of Spider-Man in the third installment of the trilogy with Tobey Maguire? Spider-Man 3 showed Peter Parker fighting to balance his and the identity of his Spider-Man persona. After finding out that the real killer of his uncle Ben is Flint Marko (Thomas Hayden Church), a street criminal turned supernatural villain, Sandman, Peter fights his urges to take revenge on Marko and continues to defend New York as the superhero he is.

Besides Marko, though, the entity that takes Peter over is another villain of the story, and then Harry Osborn (James Franco) is still there, looking for revenge, and also Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), who merges with Venom, is there too. The oversaturation of villains didn't help the fact that Spider-Man was becoming a villain himself. It's unsure whether the movie wanted to depict his fight with himself or his fight against all forms of evil. The so-bad-its-good parts mostly lie in tense moments ruined by clichés, and (sorry to say this) Peter Parker's sudden behavior shifts after becoming drunk with power. We all know it's the dancing. Nevertheless, Spider-Man 3 is enjoyable as a sum of all its parts.

8 'Van Helsing' (2004)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Image via Universal Pictures

Van Helsing is the sort of quintessential 2000s vamp horror, following movies like Queen of the Damned, Resident Evil, and Underworld. With tight leather suits, stylish hybrid weapons, and big-chested ladies, the anime fantasy turned live-action for a short time during the 2000s. Hugh Jackman portrays Van Helsing, the titular character, who is a famous vampire hunter. He's tasked with defending the Romanian heirs and Dracula's enemies, Velkan and Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale). But Velkan gets bitten by a werewolf during the rescue, instantly becoming Van Helsing's enemy.

The amalgamation of the Monster Universe in Van Helsing is, despite some tackiness, quite impressive. Dracula works with Dr. Frankenstein to achieve eternal life; Van Helsing chases Dr. Jekyll around Paris; and werewolves are running all over the place, asserting their dominance over the vampires. Similarly to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a real so-bad-its-good movie, Van Helsing actually wins in the category of Monster Universe features with a fairly clever storyline, great cast, and awesome costumes that make anyone watching want to be a part of their slick, leather-wearing world.

7 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

Directed by David Wain

Image via Focus Features

Wet Hot American Summer is a cult classic. And while there shouldn't be much more to say beyond that, there's still something about this movie that first put people off from it; whether it's David Wain's directing or some irreparable moments in his and Michael Showalter's script, Wet Hot American Summer isn't everyone's cup of tea. Despite awful reviews, the movie became a cult classic comedy, and its main cast members some of the most popular and beloved comedians of the 2000s. This makes the movie a success, and an instant Uno reverse card for all the haters.

In Wet Hot American Summer, the story is set in 1981 and follows several camp counselors in a teen summer camp. From a kinky veteran and eager drama instructor to an astrophysicist and arts and crafts instructor, the counselors all engage in romance, drama, and rivalries that don't show much more maturity than the teen camp participants. The intertwined characters are as cringeworthy as they're funny, which is a staple of most 2000s comedies; this makes the ensemble comedy good, but bad, but pretty good in many ways. If anything, it gave the world an entertaining and creative Roger Ebert review, who simply couldn't put how much he hated Wet Hot American Summer in other words.

6 'Only God Forgives' (2013)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn