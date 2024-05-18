The term “so bad it’s good” can be a little contentious, perhaps because it sounds contradictory, or arguably because ironic enjoyment of something can feel a little mean-spirited or tacky. Still, it’s caught on enough to suggest that some people think ironic enjoyment of a bad piece of entertainment is possible, or that something can be engaging for reasons not intended by the thing’s creator.

Just as films can qualify for so bad they’re good status, so too can the phenomenon be seen in the world of television, albeit with some caveats. A TV show is naturally a lot longer than your average movie, so some so bad they’re good shows aren’t necessarily that way for the whole run; perhaps it’s more just the most extreme/ludicrous later episodes/seasons that cross over into unintentionally funny territory. Some camp may be deliberate, too, but it’s not always easy to tell with these following shows, all being dramas or dramedies that at least sometimes feel like they’re so bad they’re good.

10 'CSI: Miami' (2002-2012)

It’s been some years since CSI was genuinely relevant, but it was a behemoth TV show back during the 2000s, and even into the first half of the 2010s. It was network television at its most formulaic and arguably disposable, but there was clearly something compelling and, indeed, popular about watching crime scene investigators do their thing across a variety of extreme and gruesome scenarios, accuracies about forensic evidence be damned.

Of CSI’s various spin-offs, CSI: Miami was arguably the most iconic, having a total of 10 seasons that aired between 2002 and 2012. In some ways, it’s just CSI but a little trashier and more lurid, with even more outlandish scenarios and crimes featured. Also, its main character was the walking meme that is Horatio Caine, whose quips and dramatic use of sunglasses are the stuff of legend.

9 'RoboCop: Prime Directives' (2001)

RoboCop is a fascinating franchise, and perhaps a frustrating one, given the original movie from 1987 is a classic piece of action/satire filmmaking, with nothing else sequel or reboot-wise coming close to matching its quality. 2001 saw the airing of a miniseries that was part of the overall franchise called RoboCop: Prime Directives. At least it’s kind of bold and potentially memorable, even though it’s also a mess.

Comprising four lengthy episodes, RoboCop: Prime Directives takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film, and sees an aging RoboCop struggling to fit within a rapidly-changing Delta City. Things spiral and get over-the-top very quickly, and it’s undoubtedly not helped in the traditional sense by the low budget… though those who enjoy sci-fi schlock might well get some entertainment value out of it all.

8 'Glee' (2009-2015)

Now, this could be a hot take, because Glee has always had its fans, but the show can be a confounding one at times, and it was always clear that tonally and narratively, it was not for everyone. It’s a melodramatic and sometimes comedic series set in a high school, and largely revolves around the members of a choir group, featuring enough big numbers to also make Glee a musical show.

These songs were particularly hit-and-miss, with some Glee covers being adored and others being memorable trainwrecks, in all honesty. It’s an odd show tonally, all being very overwrought and kind of grating for anyone not able to get on its wavelength (admittedly, many people could, because the show ran for six seasons). For anyone not able to enjoy it in the traditional sense, perhaps the next best option is to try and appreciate it all ironically… or avoid it altogether. That’s always fair.

7 'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

As mentioned before, some so bad they’re good shows don’t have so bad they’re good energy for their entire run, with Riverdale exemplifying this, given its first season was actually quite well-received. It’s a modern take on the characters from the Archie Comics franchise, at first revolving around the investigation of a murder in a small town that gradually reveals certain unsettling truths about various people and things.

Of course, Riverdale was one of those mystery shows cursed to continue going on past one season, with a doubling down on melodrama and increasingly ridiculous things making everything from season 2 onwards feel particularly campy and silly. It’s likely to turn certain people away, but others, who might well appreciate a show like this getting wilder and crazier, could well find the more ridiculous parts of Riverdale to be more compelling than the coherent (comparatively speaking) parts.

6 'Baywatch' (1989-2001)

For better or worse, Baywatch kind of endures as a show that was iconic for its time, and indeed, even enough of a pop culture staple for it to get a 2020s update/reboot. It’s the sort of show where certain parts of it are likely known to people who’ve never even seen an episode in full, what with it having over-the-top action, melodrama, romance elements, and, of course, a good amount of gratuitous slow motion.

The popularity of Baywatch back during the 1990s is somewhat alarming to think about, for the sheer scale of said popularity, with a global audience that was estimated at over 1 billion people when the show was at its peak. Nowadays, it feels sillier and more melodramatic than ever, but whether that’s a good, a bad, or a so bad it’s good thing is ultimately in the eye of the beholder.

5 'The Neighbors' (2015)

It’s hard to know what to make of The Neighbors, given it was created by the one and only Tommy Wiseau, and it’s also pretty hard to know what to make of his most well-known accomplishment, the supremely quotable The Room. The Room was probably a drama that Wiseau later claimed was a comedy, while The Neighbors is purportedly a sitcom, albeit such a twisted and surreal one that it’s hard to know for sure.

It's more madness from Wiseau, and anyone who’s attuned to his unique sensibilities as a writer/filmmaker will know in advance whether something like The Neighbors is for them or not. It’s a new level of so bad it’s good, given it’s purportedly trying to be funny in parts, but fails at that, becoming something that’s not a comedy necessarily. It’ll break your brain, but in a good way. Maybe. Who knows. What a TV show, Mark.

4 'Knight Rider' (1982-1986)

Knight Rider is undeniably a high-concept show, revolving around a vigilante of sorts who relentlessly pursues criminals with the help of a particularly novel and high-tech car that’s powered by artificial intelligence. Further helping Knight Rider feel absurd and over-the-top is the fact that the star of the show’s David Hasselhoff, doing his Hasselhoff thing here some years before also going on to star in the aforementioned Baywatch.

It's certainly a cult classic sort of show, perhaps even to the point where some might well want to call Knight Rider one of the more underrated television shows of the 1980s. It’s knowingly absurd, in some ways, but the goofiness is still strong with this one overall, and just enough to make it – at least sometimes – feel a little like it’s so bad it’s good.

3 'Spider-Man' (1978-1979)

Spider-Man has had some serious longevity as a comic book character, especially within the world of cinema, notably throughout the 21st century. But Sam Raimi’s 2002 film was far from the first instance of Spider-Man getting depicted in live-action, because in the late 1970s, there was a Japanese TV series called Spider-Man that offered what could certainly be called a “unique” take on the character.

It's known as a tokusatsu series, which is essentially any Japanese media that contains sci-fi or fantasy elements while prominently featuring special effects (like kaiju movies, for example). The backstory for the titular character’s different (it involves aliens), the foes he takes on are pretty wild, and he’s not afraid to use a machine gun to deal with his enemies, either. It’s extremely silly, as a show, but also very endearing, and a nice alternative for anyone who might feel a little burnt-out on current Spider-Man adaptations.

2 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' (1995-1999)

Like Spider-Man, Hercules is a character who’s been well-represented throughout all sorts of media, and both are tied to Sam Raimi, in a way, given he directed three Spider-Man movies and executive produced Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. This TV series aired throughout the mid to late-1990s, and followed the titular character as he adventured through Ancient Greece, getting into battles and combating evil.

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys would’ve felt campy to some extent back when it was on the air, but those qualities are even more prominent nowadays, making it feel more so bad it’s good than ever. It’s a hammy and largely goofy show, not necessarily being a comedy, but probably being somewhat aware of how silly it could be, and leaning into that a little, sure… though there’s still a good chance viewers will be able to laugh both at it and with it.

1 'Bibleman' (1995-2010)

Plenty of films exemplify how so bad it’s good carries over into the superhero genre to a great extent, though few movies can match the series known as Bibleman when it comes to terribly amazing superhero media. The titular superhero spends his time preaching about the Bible while also beating up anyone who has the audacity to disparage it, with one of his superpowers being the ability to recite any line in the Bible from memory.

Bibleman exists in both live-action and animated form, and is quite obscure nowadays, mostly just being remembered for how bad/fun it could be. It’s exceedingly on the nose as far as religious-themed media goes, and very low-budget/campy by the standards of an action-packed superhero show, with both combining to create something that’s very hard to take seriously, but is enjoyable to laugh at.

