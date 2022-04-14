Snoop Dogg and some of his comedic peers are coming together for the common cause of roasting idiotic lawbreakers in the new series So Dumb It's Criminal. The new series from Peacock has Dogg teaming up with some of the best comedians in the business to review surveillance footage and other videos of criminals who didn't exactly think their crimes through, all in the name of cracking jokes and poking fun at them. Peacock dropped a trailer for the show that gives us a taste of the types of crooks Dogg will be dealing with, from common thieves to terrible getaway drivers.

The clips shown off in the trailer seem to fall into one of two categories: criminals that bit off more than they could chew and pure idiocy. In one case, the crew reacts to a man trying to rob or attack a woman only to get absolutely destroyed by her on camera. On the other hand, there's a crook that tries to yank a Christmas tree right out of the hands of a Santa Claus on stilts in the middle of the street which prompts the question "Who steals a tree?" We also see a crook with such bad aim that he misses the glass door they were trying to break through and instead hits their colleague in the head with a brick. In short, Dogg and company will have plenty of dumb and sometimes unbelievable material to work with.

Joining Snoop Dogg in the flaming is a slate of colleagues and star comedians including Affion Crockett (Wild N’ Out), Deon Cole (Black-Ish), Deray Davis (Snowfall), Diallo Riddle (South Side), Godfrey (South Side), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), Lewis Belt (Are You The One?), Loni Love (The Real), Moshe Kasher (Betty), Ron Funches (The Great North) and Russell Peters (Source Code). Also on board as a series regular is stand-up comic and Southside actress Tacarra Williams.

So Dumb It's Criminal is produced by Dogg's Snoopadelic Films in conjunction with LOL Studios. Paul Pawlowski acts as showrunner and producer, reuniting him with Dogg after their time together covering the Olympic games for Peacock in Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg. Ryan Polito directs the series fresh off of heading David Spade's new comedy special for Netflix Nothing Personal. He also recently worked with Cole for his special Cole Hearted.

Joining Dogg as executive producers are Jeff Clanagan and Candice Wilson Cherry. Individual producers for the series include Sara Ramaker, Keith Kiefer Moore, and Derek Trono with Doug Karo on as a co-executive producer and Chris McGuire as a consulting producer.

Check out the trailer below to get a peek at one of our national treasures reacting to the dumbest criminals alive ahead of So Dumb It's Criminal's release on April 20.

