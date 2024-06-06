The Big Picture Heather Morris feared singing on So Help Me Todd, but luckily the show didn't make her showcase her vocal talents.

Despite a dedicated fan base, the CBS series So Help Me Todd was unexpectedly canceled after just two seasons.

Morris hopes fans will rally for more episodes of So Help Me Todd.

A triple-threat performer, it’s hard to believe that Heather Morris would ever be intimidated by any role she’s earned. Perhaps best known for her portrayal of Brittany S. Pierce on Fox’s Glee, Morris can not only act and sing but also dance circles around other incredibly talented individuals. But, during an interview with Collider’s Arezou Amin for the upcoming movie From Embers, Morris admitted that when she landed a part in the gone-too-soon series, So Help Me Todd, she was worried the creative team would force her to put her singing chops to the test.

The CBS series stars Skylar Astin who, along with having appeared in the Pitch Perfect franchise, is also a celebrated name on Broadway, known for originating the role of Georg in Spring Awakening. The actor also did a one-off performance on Glee, making the pair’s So Help Me Todd reunion prime for a little choral duet although, luckily for Morris, it didn’t turn out that way.

“I honestly was super nervous. When I first got the call that I got the job, I was internally freaking out because I was like, ‘Okay, listen, Skylar Astin is on this. He’s from Pitch Perfect, and you’re from Glee.’ I was spiraling thinking that they were gonna throw a song at us out of nowhere and make us sing together. For some reason, I got in my head that they were gonna make us sing either live on television or it was gonna be a storyline of us singing. Luckily, we didn’t do that, but I was just like, ‘Holy crap. Could you imagine if they put two of the two of us together and made us sing on TV?”

'So Help Me Todd's Cancellation Was Unexpected

Sadly for fans of the comedy-drama, So Help Me Todd was canceled by the network after just two seasons with the series finale dropping a few weeks ago. Just as bummed as the rest of the fandom, Morris was sad to see the title scrapped from CBS’ 2024 lineup and put out a call to action for the show’s dedicated followers to demand more episodes.

“We just finished filming So Help Me Todd. I just finished Season 2, and the last episode aired, I think, two weeks ago now. It was really well received. Unfortunately, we didn’t get picked up for Season 3, which I’m super bummed about because we have such a great fan base. I’m kind of hoping we get an unexpected call tomorrow that maybe the fans advocated quite enough that we got picked up.”

