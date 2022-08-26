CBS is dishing out several new series set to release this fall and So Help Me Todd is one of the first ones to hit the screens. The drama comedy series follows Margaret Wright, a brilliant and successful lawyer whose personal relationships are somewhat less successful. And then, there’s her son Todd, a private investigator and the black sheep of the family who reluctantly agrees to work with his domineering mother as her law firm’s in-house investigator. The show focuses on the duo being constantly at each other’s throats but also figuring out how to work with each other and solve cases.

So Help Me Todd is created by Scott Prendergast and Elizabeth Klaviter, both of whom also serve as executive producers on the show, along with Elizabeth Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Julia Eisenman, Amy York Rubin, Jay McGraw, and Phil McGraw. Claudia Alves serves as associate producer. Amy York Rubin is also the director of the show.

The all-new drama-comedy series kicks off this fall, along with other new releases like East New York and Fire Country, all coming to CBS this September. If you are up for something new and refreshing on primetime television, then So Help Me Todd could be something to add to your weeknight watch. Here’s everything we know so far about the dramedy series, including the plot details, release date, cast, characters, and more.

So Help Me Todd premieres Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9/8 pm CT, on CBS, replacing the canceled comedy series, B Positive. The new series will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Who Are the Key Cast and Characters of So Help Me Todd?

Academy Award-winner Marcia Gay Harden and Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin headline the cast of So Help Me Todd as the lead mother-son duo. Harden plays Margaret Wright, a perfectionist lawyer at a successful law firm. She loves to live by the rules and the law and never settles for anything less than excellence. When her scrappy son seems out of sorts, Margaret tries to recruit him for her firm, with the aim of improving his life. The other half of the mother-son team, Todd (Astin) is Margaret’s only son. He is the absolute opposite of his mother; laid-back, aimless, and believes in bending rules. He relies on his wit and street-smart knowledge, which, though not always legal, have often gotten him out of trouble.

The ensemble cast also features Madeline Wise (Star Trek: Picard) as Allison, Todd’s sister and Margaret’s daughter who is often saving Todd from the aforementioned troubles he gets himself into. Inga Schlingmann (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) plays Susan, Todd’s ex-girlfriend who now works with Margaret at her law firm. Rosa Arredondo (Roswell, New Mexico) plays Margaret’s “Girl Friday” Francey, and Tristen J. Winger (Bigger) appears as Lyle, a licensed investigator at Margaret’s law firm.

Other members of the cast include Thomas Cadrot (Nancy Drew), Mark Moses (Deputy), Andrea Brooks (Supergirl), Clayton James (Superman & Lois), Manny Hernández (Coyote Creek Christmas), and Anthony Scardera (Maid), among others.

Watch the So Help Me Todd Trailer

The official trailer for So Help Me Todd, released in June 2022, introduces the premise with Astin as the talented but aimless private eye who has apparently lost his investigator license. The clip also introduces Marcia Gay Harden as Todd’s mother, seen as a lawyer who recruits her son to work with her on her cases. The trailer touches upon the relationship between Todd and Margaret, an oddball duo who aims to solve legal cases while also learning to adapt to each other’s quirks and professional principles.

There’s a bit of everything that you expect from a dramedy series - relationship drama, crime-solving, courtroom thrill, and of course, lots of comedy. Overall, So Help Me Todd seems like a fun show with a family angle.

How Many Episodes Are There in So Help Me Todd?

As of now, the exact titles for the episodes of So Help Me Todd are not confirmed, and we’ll update this space as and when the network publishes the same. But the series has confirmed the pilot episode so far and could go up to 13 episodes, like most new series do, with each episode running roughly an hour. Additionally, Amy York Rubin is reportedly set to direct the episodes.

When and Where Is So Help Me Todd Filming?

The production for So Help Me Todd began in the spring of 2022 and will reportedly continue through December 2022, across various locations in Vancouver.

What Is the Story of So Help Me Todd?

“I need for you to put together a plan to live an adult, financially solvent life.” That’s every mother to every child ever and Margaret Wright is no exception. She is a brilliant lawyer but her personal relationships are... let's say a bit rocky. Meanwhile, her son, Todd, a private investigator, just seems to be adding to her stress and troubles. He is whip-smart and crafty, with excellent sleuthing skills, but also scrappy. Todd tends to bend the law according to his business needs but that also gets him in trouble. So she offers Todd a job that will not only get him all straight and narrow but also give him a stable income. But the catch is that Todd has to comply with his mother’s controlling ways.

The highlight of So Help Me Todd is the evolution of Todd and Margaret’s relationship as parent and child as well as two professionals with opposite personalities and skills, learning to work together and help people. Here's the official synopsis of the comedy-drama series: