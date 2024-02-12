CBS are certainly no stranger to a procedural crime drama and, with a large portion of their broadcasting lineup dominated by the genre, the arrival of So Help Me Todd initially seemed uninspiring. However, the once-thought-unassuming new series managed to impress both the public and critics alike with its comedic subversion of the genre, eventually becoming CBS's third-biggest show of Fall 2022. It was then a simple decision for CBS executives to renew the series for a second outing, one that has caught the attention of many viewers, thanks in no small part to the eye-catching additions made to the show's ensemble. So, with that in mind, and with the sophomore outing just days away, here is everything we know about So Help Me Todd Season 2 so far.

When Will 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Premiere?

So Help Me Todd Season 2 officially premieres on Thursday, February 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Originally, the show was a part of CBS's Fall Lineup but had to be pushed back due to delays caused by last year's summer of strikes.

Where Can You Watch 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2?

So Help Me Todd Season 2 will be available to watch live on CBS, or via the CBS app or CBS.com. Alternatively, if you're busy on the night of February 15, each episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs, with all episodes from So Help Me Todd Season 1 available on the platform right now.

Is There a Trailer for 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2?

While not a trailer, a sneak peek clip of So Help Me Todd Season 2 was released by CBS on January 14, 2024.

A promotional spot featuring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin trying to sell the series in 15 seconds was also released during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Who Stars in 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2?

So Help Me Todd Season 2 will once again be headed by on-screen mother and son duo Todd and Margaret, played by Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden respectively. Known best for his fan-favorite role in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Skylar Astin has also starred in the likes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Ground Floor, with many praising his short but memorable stint on Grey's Anatomy's 18th season. Alongside him is the iconic Marcia Gay Harden, a titan of both the stage and the screen. Known fondly for her roles in the likes of Mystic River, The Morning Show, and Damages, Harden's career highlights include a Tony Award for her leading role in God of Carnage and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Pollock.

Joining this now-legendary pairing in Season 2 are likely to be many of the names familiar to fans of Season 1, namely the likes of Madeline Wise (Star Trek: Picard) as Allison, Tristen J. Winger (White Men Can't Jump) as Lyle, Rosa Arredondo (Still Alice) as Francey, and Inga Schlingmann (Law & Order: SVU) as Susan, a character who some feel Season 2 needs to do better with.

Not simply resting on their current ensemble, So Help Me Todd's casting team has been busy bringing in new faces in time for Season 2. Firstly, it was announced that Glee alumna Heather Morris would be joining the cast as the enigmatic gift shop clerk Judy Maxon, with her key role in Season 2 likely to involve some sort of romantic pining for Todd. Finally, American Horror Story's Sandra Bernhard will also be joining the cast in a guest role as shameless attorney Belinda Tuttle.

What Will 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Be About?

Due to its procedural format, information regarding So Help Me Todd's second-season plot remains under tight wraps. That being said, we can deduce based on information regarding episode 1 of the sophomore outing that the upcoming season will dive deeper into Margaret and Todd's dysfunctional relationship, with their resolve being tested when Todd announces he will be opening his own PI business. Many lovers of the series have noted that the sibling relationships, despite some issues with the portrayal of Allison, are a pivotal part of the show's charm, with Season 2 hopefully capitalizing on that specific area of success. For those who may be new to So Help Me Todd, here is a reminder of the series synopsis:

"A talented P.I. agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother, who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage."

Who Is Making 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2?

Creator and executive producer Scott Prendergast will once again steer the ship in Season 2, alongside fellow executive producers Earl Davis, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Michael Spiller to name three. Although we do not know for certain who will be writing and directing each of Season 2's episodes, we do know that Episode 1 will be written by Scott Prendergast and directed by Nancy Hower, and Episode 2 will be written by Jamie Pachino and directed by Nick Gomez.

Episode Information For 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2

Although it has not been officially confirmed how many episodes there will be in Season 2, it is fair to assume that, due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, this year's episode count may be slashed from the normal 21 down to between 10 and 13. When looking at other shows in CBS's catalog also affected by the strikes, this seems to be the recurring theme.

Thus far, just the opening pair of episodes have information available about them, with episode 1, titled "Iceland Was Horrible", having the following synopsis:

"Margaret and Todd tackle a case involving a murder on live local morning news and must rethink their working relationship after Todd decides to open his own PI business."

Episode 2 is titled "Your Day in Court" and has the following synopsis: