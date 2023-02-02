CBS has announced the renewal of So Help Me Todd for a second season, later this year. Ever since the show premiered in September, it has delighted viewers with the dynamic relationship between mother and son duo Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Skylar Astin). The pair charmed their way into the hearts of fans with their banter, making it a show that everyone should watch.

The renewal of the show doesn’t come as a surprise, since the first season was a success, raking in an average of 6.3 million views per episode, growing to 7.4 million with live views. Speaking about the show’s success, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said the show has charmed viewers with the chemistry between Harden and Astin. Reisenbach added that the unique blend of legal drama and comedy is the reason for the success of So Help Me Todd:

“With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

Image via Paramount

So Help Me Todd is a dramedy, following the lives of Margaret Wright and her son, Todd, as they try to navigate their relationship. To say that Margaret and Todd are opposites of each other is an understatement, they are nothing alike, which makes working a bit of a hassle. Margaret is a meticulous attorney who got to the peak of her career by doing everything by the book, while her son is a laid-back, rule breaking, quick-thinking detective.

The series starts with Todd hitting rock bottom after he lost his detective license. Being jobless, Todd gets hired by his mother as the in-house investigator for her firm. As the series progresses, it quickly becomes clear that Todd and Margaret are going to have problems working together as Todd’s unconventional methods clashes with Margaret’s by the book way of doing things.

So Help Me Todd stars Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.

So Help Me Todd will be back for season 2 sometime in the fall.