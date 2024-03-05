The Big Picture Season 2 of So Help Me Todd maintains its chemistry and character dynamics for an engaging continuation.

Changes in relationships and dynamics deepen the story, especially with Allison's ongoing challenges.

The show excels in balancing charm and absurdity, delivering an excellent second season.

It's exciting to see that Season 2 of So Help Me Todd has all the spellbinding elements that made the first season such a success. Season 1 debuted back in 2022, introducing Skylar Astin as the titular Todd, a down-on-his-luck private investigator who reconnects with his mother, Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) after her husband runs off to Iceland. For all the series had going for it, So Help Me Todd was held up by the chemistry within its cast, especially Astin and Harden, which was enough to ensure viewers kept returning for new episodes. The good news is that Season 2 has not lost its step, still using that chemistry and the characters’ relationships to propel the story forward.

The closing moments of Season 1 seemed to mark a change in the tides for the characters. Margaret was finally made name partner at the law firm, Todd got his private investigator license back, and Allison (Madeline Wise) was being tempted with the promise of an "amazing" retreat that would help her figure out who she really was. However, Margaret became the first person to get caught off guard when the season ended with the surprise return of her ex-husband, Harry (Mark Moses) who announced "Iceland was horrible!"

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Relies on What Works, and That’s a Good Thing

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Needless to say, when we catch up with the characters in Season 2, things aren’t going smoothly for anyone despite the somewhat promising end. For one, Harry’s return has thrown a wrench in Margaret and Gus’ (Jeff Nordling) relationship, Todd is struggling to get his business off the ground again, and Allison, well... Allison was scammed. To top it all off, the law firm Crest, Folding, and Wright is having financial difficulty and Margaret has to fire sixteen employees. Safe to say things are off to a chaotic start. However, the premiere episode, and the season, thrives best when everything is up in the air. The delicate balance to which Todd's chaotic energy and Margaret's more sensible practicalities approach a problem is the show's crowning achievement.

As always, Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin continue to play well off each other. No matter how often they are on-screen together, each time is as electric as the last. It is not hard to see why their chemistry is the anchor of the show. With an intriguing new case, a murder investigation as the backdrop of the episode, and a guest appearance by Lisa Rinna, the sophomore season’s premiere is an effortless reminder of why So Help Me Todd is a winner. The series remains brilliant in its approach to its mysteries and characters, with a unique mix of relatability, charm, and absurdity that miraculously works well.

With the show's intelligent and engaging writing, it is clear that the new season does not intend to let up on what made its first so great. However, while the series still flaunts its impressive cast, it is apparent that the dynamics in relationships are changing. For one thing, after Todd spent the last season sleeping in Allison's garage, it is now time for the detective to return the favor. The recently divorced Allison, whose accounts were frozen after she was swindled, is now crashing on Todd's couch. The season also seems to be moving away from the awkward Todd and Susan (Inga Schlingmann) will-then-won’t-they-dynamic with the introduction of a potential love interest in Glee’s Heather Morris as Judy. Speaking of loving interests, Lyle (Tristen J. Winger) is utterly smitten with Alex (Vinessa Antoine) who fans know is up to no good. However, her exact plans, and why she is targeting Crest, Folding, and Wright, are still unclear.

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Still Struggles With Allison

Image via CBS

It was apparent in Season 1 that Allison deserved better, but as Season 2 unfolds, it is clear that no attempt was made to course-correct, especially with a character who could be just as interesting as Todd. Allison’s life is in the midst of an upheaval and there is hope she will land on her feet; however, there is no path pointing to that outcome yet. The complete reversal in her dynamic with her brother should be more fascinating, but Todd does not treat Allison with the grace and concern that he expected when he was living in her garage. It was obvious that Allison was going through a lot in Season 1 and still is, but rarely have the characters, or the story, slowed down to check in on her. What's more, for someone who was an intelligent doctor and spitfire in the show’s freshman run, it is unclear why she is being dumbed down in Season 2, unable to read the room or pick up on hints and winks that Todd is throwing her way in dire situations.

So Help Me Todd is seemingly handling Allison with “Middle Child Syndrome” gloves, whether the writers know it or not. Developed by Austrian psychiatrist Alfred Adler as part of his Birth Order Theory, it's the idea that the middle child is often agreeable, secretive, and prone to go through difficulties on their own, since they cannot rely on their families as a result of growing up independent due to a perceived lack of attention or love. While it's obvious that Margaret loves her children, her oldest, Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas), was doted on, while Todd was the attention-grabbing youngest child.

However, So Help Me Todd also goes against the grain by destabilizing Allison, as middle children tend to be more emotionally stable than their siblings. If the show was willing to put more of a spotlight on Allison, it would certainly have been interesting to see her dynamic with her mother mend (like the one she has with Todd), or further explore her relationship with Lawrence, whom we saw she was close to, as a way to build broader connections. At the very least, Allison needs to find her feet again soon if her current emotional arc is only a means to demonstrate how far Todd has come. Additionally, in the wake of her divorce, there is a Chuck-sized hole in the second season, as Allison's ex-husband (Clayton James) has not been seen in the initial episodes. What’s especially curious is how much the impact of his absence is felt, considering the show seemed to make it clear that it was moving away from the character and his relationship with Allison.

'So Help Me Todd' Is a Brilliant Addition to the Genre

Close

Beyond the Allison of it all, So Help Me Todd is better than ever. The season has introduced subtle new changes in a manner that does not overwhelm the viewer but does mix the story fans have come to expect. For instance, while Beverly (Leslie Silva) has appeared as somewhat of an adversary to Margaret, it was always clear she wanted to push Harden’s character to stand up for herself and what she deserved. However, she has now crossed over into definite adversary territory, becoming threatened by Margaret and asking Susan to spy on her. While it will certainly be interesting to see this storyline unfold, this situation could have been better served with Beverly as an unlikely ally. With Alex snooping around Beverly’s neck of the wood, the foundation has been set for an intriguing story with deep ramifications.

Regardless, So Help Me Todd is an elevated addition to the procedural genre. By eschewing seriousness and treading the playful path previously walked by the likes of Psych, So Help Me Todd creates comfort and delight in its approach to complicated but compelling cases, made stronger by its brilliant revolving door of guest stars. The biggest strength in the new season is knowing what works for its viewers and not straying too far from its path in an attempt to upgrade the story. Its familiar charm, dysfunctional but relatable lead character, and soft storytelling update come together to deliver a Season 2 that is worthy of attention.

So Help Me Todd Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden deliver charm and excitement in So Help Me Todd Season 2. 7 10 Pros So Help Me Todd Season 2 cleverly reuses elements that made Season 1 work.

Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin deliver dynamic performances as the hearts of the show.

Season 2 introduces intriguing and compelling new cases for a fun outing. Cons So Help Me Todd Season 2 underserves Madeline Wise's Allison by repeating mistakes with the character.

So Help Me Todd currently airs on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+