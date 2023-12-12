Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for So Help Me Todd

First and foremost, So Help Me Todd on CBS is an utter delight. This kooky procedural follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin), a down-on-his-luck (former) private investigator, whose life has almost all but entirely fallen apart since his license was taken away and his investigative firm’s partner was sent to prison. To help him get back on his feet while living with his sister Allison (Madeline Wise), Todd begins working as an investigator for his mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden), a partner at one of Portland’s top law firms. Todd is supervised by Lyle (Tristen J. Winger), another investigator, as he helps his mother dig up dirt — or, rather, the truth — and win her cases. In just one season, with another on the way, the series has proven it has something interesting and exciting to say in a television landscape filled with procedurals. However, there’s one character whose story just really wasn’t working for most of the first season: Susan Yang (Inga Schlingmann).

Who Is Susan Yang in ‘So Help Me Todd’?

When we meet Susan in So Help Me Todd, she’s one of the attorneys working for (and with) Margaret at her firm. We quickly learn that Susan also happens to be Todd’s ex-girlfriend from his college years — the one that got away, if you will, but more for him than her, because Susan is currently engaged to a man named Peter (Desmond Chiam). However, with Todd joining the firm and interacting with Susan on a near-daily basis, it’s increasingly clear that Susan is definitely still interested in Todd in some capacity, but she’s torn between the nostalgia and excitement Todd provides versus the sense of security and love she feels with a much more mature and responsible Peter.

Susan and Todd’s Slow-Burn Romance Isn’t Working

From the beginning, it’s very apparent that So Help Me Todd is interested in developing a slow-burn, will-they-or-won’t-they romance between Todd and Susan. Every one of their scenes is obviously charged with (romantic) tension, whether in the performances delivered by Skylar Astin and Inga Schlingmann or simply from the dialogue. We’re supposed to be rooting for them, and oftentimes, throughout the first season, So Help Me Todd is quite literally telling us to. But, this slow-burn romance isn’t really working (or, rather, it’s not working as well as it should be).

Susan and Todd Are Too Different in ‘So Help Me Todd’

Todd and Susan are very different people. As we see from the offset, Todd is reckless, spontaneous, rash, and primarily concerned with having fun and life being an adventure. While Susan may desire those things as well, she’s much more competent, responsible, mature, and sure of herself and (outside of romance) what she wants her life to be. Rather than complementing each other and providing a sense of balance in this would-be romance, these differences come across as near-total incompatibility.

Simply put, it makes sense why their relationship ended many years ago, and nothing we see throughout So Help Me Todd Season 1 compels the audience to think they should give it another shot. Pair that with Susan’s constantly putting Todd down for his personality and (usually minor) character flaws, and it’s hard to see how these two were ever together in the first place. Plus, at least from what we’ve seen, Susan is very similar to Todd’s mother, which opens the door to an entirely different variety of issues — and the same can be said for Margaret’s love interest, Gus Easton (Jeffrey Nordling), who is very similar to Todd.

It doesn’t help either that Todd and Susan’s other relationships are more enjoyable, as well. Susan and Peter seem very compatible and Peter seems like a great guy. Their only impeding issue is Susan’s lingering feelings for Todd, but that doesn’t dismiss or negate her feelings for Peter. In an interview, Inga Schlingmann herself told The Messenger that “[Susan and Peter] genuinely love each other,” which is making Susan feel torn. Additionally, Todd’s short-lived romances with podcaster Lea Luna (Vella Lovell) and former beauty queen Amy (Briga Heelan) — and even his teased affair with ex-business partner Veronica (Eliza Coupe) — were far more exciting and compelling than anything between Todd and Susan because Todd was purely himself with them, and they liked him because of who he is.

‘So Help Me Todd’ Season 2 Needs to Take Susan in a Different Direction

With all of that said, Susan is a very enjoyable character when she’s allowed to shine as a lawyer and her focus isn’t on whatever long-buried feelings for Todd are complicating her life — just as Todd is far more enjoyable with his siblings. With Susan and Peter having potentially left for Las Vegas to take an earlier-than-expected walk down the aisle in the So Help Me Todd Season 1 finale (just as Todd realizes he wants to fight for Susan) there’s an opportunity to scale back on this slow-burn and focus more on both characters (but especially Susan) without it looming over them. Let Susan focus on her work and relationship with Peter, but on-screen this time. Too much of Susan’s story and development has occurred off-screen, as the show loves to tell us things about her without digging in, even with Todd and Susan’s former relationship.

Some of the most enjoyable episodes of the season revolve around Susan stepping up as a lawyer to some degree. Of course, the most obvious example is “Twelve Worried Persons” (Season 1, Episode 16), where a juror dies during Susan’s first trial as lead attorney. Another great example is “Wall of Fire” (Season 1, Episode 13), which finds Susan and Margaret on opposite sides of the same case. She’s a very promising character with a lot of unutilized potential, even just in what we’ve seen in the first season. Too much of her story has boiled down to her relationships with Todd and Peter, which is a shame, especially because, as discussed before, that slow-burn romance isn’t working in anyone’s favor. So Help Me Todd Season 2 needs to switch things up.

