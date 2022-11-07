Set in the beautiful Portland, Oregon, the new CBS dramedy So Help Me Todd follows private investigator Todd Wright (Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin) in the aftermath of hitting rock bottom in his life. Following a series of unfortunate events that led to Todd having his detective’s license suspended, the series begins with Todd flat broke and living with — and off of — his older sister Allison (Madeline Wise) and her husband Chuck (Clayton James). With no prospects and no clear path forward, and despite his upbeat and completely unserious attitude, Todd feels rather stuck and defeated by life, especially as his family have no qualms when it comes to passing judgment on how far Todd has fallen. Throughout the episodes that have aired thus far, So Help Me Todd presents itself as the best of both worlds: A deep dive into the dysfunctional Wright family and a legal procedural with no shortage of twisty, complex cases to solve.

In the series premiere, Todd gets involved when his mother Margaret Wright (the incomparable Marcia Gay Harden), one of Portland’s top attorneys, cannot find her husband and Todd’s stepfather Harry (Mark Moses). While moving from Todd’s childhood home into a new condo, Harry disappears, which causes Margaret to panic as Harry has some genetic health issues that are cause for concern. On the other hand, Margaret is tasked with clearing one of her clients of a murder charge, resulting in Todd being eager to help out and prove himself as one of the best private detectives around, digging into the legal and procedural aspect that CBS is known for.

The Dysfunctional Family Aspect

Image via CBS

The series quickly thrusts into the middle of the unsteady relationships between members of the Wright family, particularly with Margaret and Todd. Once Todd begins to work as an in-house investigator at her law firm, their dynamic becomes even more complicated due to their extreme differences, and we begin to see the major cracks in their foundation. Margaret is very by-the-book, which is emphasized by her position as one of the best attorneys around. Margaret loves to be in control, something that is partially responsible for the downfall of her marriage and the issues presented in her relationships with her children. She’s gotten to where she is in her career from hard work and determination, following the rules even when they didn’t benefit her and made things somewhat harder… which, as the series points out, isn’t necessarily a good thing.

RELATED: 10 Best Legal Dramas Like 'The Lincoln Lawyer' That Are a Must Watch

On the other hand, Todd is the complete opposite and takes unconventional methods with finding evidence to help their clients and solve their cases — it doesn’t take long to realize this is the reason he lost his detective’s license in the first place. Todd causes chaos everywhere he goes, mischief being his default setting that leads to interesting places and fun hijinks to complicate things for himself and his mother. Meanwhile, Allison is often caught in the middle of her mother and brother’s crossfire, forced to take a side or decide if this is when she will be Switzerland. All while being a doctor in a high-stress situation with a husband and family who don’t pull their weight and even assist in hosting the weekly family dinners to take something off of her plate.

However, at the end of the day, we see how much the Wright family loves one another, even if they struggle to get along at times. They each have their personal difficulties complicating things for themselves individually and in their relationships with each other, like Todd’s need to mature and Margaret finding her footing after being left by her husband, but it all just works. They click from the very beginning and the family aspect works surprisingly well… even if we have yet to meet the infamous third Wright sibling, who's always too busy working for the governor of Oregon to attend the weekly family dinners with his husband or be a parent to his daughter.

The Weekly Cases and Courtroom Drama

Image via CBS

While every episode is very much focused on the Wright family, there is also a case-of-the-week that uses Todd’s investigation and Margaret’s legal knowledge to get to the bottom of the messy situation and save the day (and usually their wrongfully accused client). Margaret is in the courtroom quite often, facing down opposing counsel and a judge to prove her client’s innocence, sometimes ending with an (extremely unrealistic but completely satisfying) gotcha moment. This shows Margaret’s savvy side, allowing viewers to understand exactly how Margaret became so well-known and well-respected in the community. Plus, she advocates for her clients and is aware of the injustices in the criminal defense system, something that becomes the star of the show in the sixth episode of the season.

At the same time, the cases are Todd’s chance to prove himself after becoming something of a joke when his license was revoked, and he became known for his illegal methods. Obviously, Todd got this job due to nepotism — which coworker and, as Todd sees him, uptight nerd Lyle (Tristen J. Winger) points out — but he showed his mother his skills first and earned the job. Since then, Todd has become an invaluable asset to the team, which is largely because of his unconventional methods that nobody else in the entire world would consider.

As much as the dysfunctional family aspect draws viewers into the series, the cases the writers have created so far are interesting, exciting, and fresh, despite this being another procedural in a television landscape full of them. They’re doing things in their own way, delivering stunning twists and unexpectedly thrilling legal drama, while using everything to further the stories of their lead characters. In short, there’s something exceptionally special about So Help Me Todd. The unbelievably talented cast is only the welcoming introduction to this luxurious and comforting world, followed by well-written content that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat with smiles on their faces.

So Help Me Todd airs every Thursday on CBS. Every episode is streaming on Paramount+.