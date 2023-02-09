So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.

‘So Help Me Todd’ Starts Strong with Todd and Allison

Our first glimpse at the series’ beautiful understanding of sibling dynamics is primarily shown through Todd and Allison, both of whom are main characters on the show. When we are introduced to the characters and this world, Todd is living in Allison’s home after the hijinks that lost him his investigator’s license and nearly landed him in jail. He has no money, so he’s depending on his sister for everything, which has created serious strife in their relationship. Todd is using Allison and offering little in return, and it has grown cumbersome for Allison because Todd has been there far longer than anyone anticipated. In the episodes that follow, Todd and Allison are constantly fighting, getting under each other’s skin, and pushing each other to own up to truths they maybe aren’t ready for. Still, there is obviously unconditional love between them, as Allison’s solution doesn’t involve kicking Todd to the curb — just putting some space between them by having him live in the garage and start working again.

The Third Wright Sibling on ‘So Help Me Todd’

Then, the series also introduces the third Wright sibling, but in name only: Lawrence. While we meet his husband Chet (Thomas Cadrot) and daughter Clem (Artemis Litsiadis) at the weekly family dinners, where Chet naturally fits in as another cog in this messy family (so he’s clearly been around a while), Lawrence is missing. His job as Chief of Staff for the Governor of Oregon keeps him away constantly, so it isn’t until many episodes down the line that we even get to put a face to the mysterious man. However, despite his physical absence, the series uses Todd and Allison to build up this relationship before we even need to meet him. While it is obvious they love their brother — Allison more so than Todd, so far — his frequent absences cause quite a bit of tension of ill-will between them. It’s just as important to his character and the relationships with his siblings as Todd and Allison’s constant bickering, as Lawrence being the oldest child has seemingly always been a bit absent from the family as he focused on his career.

Lawrence and Todd have an even more strained relationship than Todd and Allison, as Lawrence is seriously displeased with Todd and the trouble he causes for the family with his ridiculous actions and disregard for the law. As Lawrence wants to become the governor one day, this poor reflection on him creates a wall between them and high expectations on Todd that he can’t do anything except fail to live up to, making him resentful toward his older brother. However, in the 12th episode of the first season, Lawrence and Todd get a chance to change up their dynamic a bit when Lawrence accidentally drinks psychedelic mushroom tea and, in his drugged state, confesses to his family, including Todd, that he wishes Todd liked him. So, underneath his harsh demeanor and treatment of Todd, there’s a sibling just craving his brother’s love. It’s beautifully sad and very real, especially due to the age gap between them, but also leaves the chance for them to repair their relationship and start (mostly) fresh as only siblings can.

As Todd is the titular character, his relationships with Allison and Lawrence get more focus, but the relationship with Allison and Lawrence is quite interesting and needs to be explored further. They understand each other far better than Todd, as they’ve lived through much of the same life. The loss of their father and their mother’s second marriage seems to have had more of an impact on them, perhaps because they were closer to their father than Todd got the chance to be. They’ve also had to deal with their mother’s extremely high expectations for their lives, relating to each other with what they’ve felt they had to do to make Margaret happy. This is something Todd doesn’t and cannot understand as he’s always been babied by Margaret and allowed the space to fight back against others’ expectations. Allison and Lawrence’s relationship feels more mature and adult than their respective relationships with Todd, where they’re often transported back to their teenage years. It shows what the relationship between siblings can become once they work through their past and find common ground, something that Todd desperately needs as he finally becomes an adult (with his mother’s assistance).

Overall, the relationships between Todd, Allison, and Lawrence have already become the best part of the show as they’re so layered, well-developed, and emotional. They’re arguably the strongest aspects of the show. For those with siblings, it’s easy to find yourself in these characters and relate to their struggles. While the investigative aspect of the series is great, too, it’s the family side of things that makes So Help Me Todd worth watching and separates it from everything else on television. There’s such a deep understanding of siblings in the stories on this show that is rare to find on television, as too often sibling relationships are either near-perfect or catastrophic but rarely in between.

So Help Me Todd continues Thursdays on CBS. Every episode is now streaming on Paramount+.