There's a beauty to the work of Mike Myers and many of his movies have stood the test of time because they're just that good. Whether it is the beloved Wayne Campbell or Austin Powers, Myers is a comedian that fans still love and admire. And one of his most iconic films is So I Married An Axe Murderer. Myers played Charlie MacKenzie who was...well, potentially marrying an axe murderer. It was one of those films where Myers had multiple roles throughout the movie as he played most of the members of the MacKenzie family, but it's also just a genuinely funny movie.

The cast includes Nancy Travis, Anthony LaPaglia, Amanda Plummer, and Brenda Fricker as well as Myers, and now, you can bring the movie home to add to your 4K Ultra HD collection! On July 25, fans can bring home the magic that was Travis and Myers falling in love with each other, even if there were lots of dead bodies in the wake of their new relationship. The film was directed by Thomas Schlamme and written by Robbie Fox with Robert N. Fried and Cary Woods producing the film, Bernie Williams executive producing, and Jana Sue Memel serving as co-producer.

The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

When it comes to love, poet Charlie MacKenzie (Mike Myers) has had his share of bad luck. But when he meets Harriet (Nancy Travis), he thinks he’s found “the one” – until a series of coincidences lead him to believe that Harriet might be the serial honeymoon killer “Mrs. X.” Charlie and his cop best friend (Anthony LaPaglia) must find out the truth before it’s too late in this madcap comic thriller.

Image via TriStar Pictures

RELATED: Why ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’ is Mike Myers’ Most Underrated Movie

For many (myself included) So I Married An Axe Murderer is their favorite Myers film and for good reason! It's a classic and now you can have it in your collection with this incredible 4K release!

What Does the New 4K Edition of So I Married an Axe Murderer Include?

The film, which has a runtime of around 93 minutes, comes with plenty of special features to make it worth it, including over 30 minutes of deleted scenes as well as the original theatrical trailers for the movie!

4K ULTRA HD DISC Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision.

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + 2-Channel Surround

Special Features: NEW: 30+ Minutes of Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes Theatrical Trailers



You can bring home the magic of So I Married an Axe Murderer on July 25; it will be worth the screams.