This year marks the 30th anniversary of Wayne’s World, meaning all eyes are on one of Mike Myers’ most famous roles. But while many are feeling the love for wacky cable TV star, Wayne Campbell, it feels like the perfect time to shine the spotlight on one of Myers’ lesser-known movies – So I Married an Axe Murderer.

Released in 1993, just a year after Wayne’s World, So I Married an Axe Murderer is a unique, hilarious, and thrilling rom-com. It centers around commitment-phobe Charlie Mackenzie (Mike Myers), who has finally met the woman of his dreams. She’s attractive, smart, and successful, but there’s just one problem…she may just be the wanted axe murderer that kills her husbands on their honeymoon. Charlie first meets Harriet Michaels (Nancy Travis) when he wanders into her butcher shop in search of the questionable Scottish delicacy, haggis. Chemistry instantly ensues between them and it’s not long before they begin dating. But after being shown an article about “Mrs. X, the honeymoon murderer” by his tabloid obsessed mother, May (Brenda Fricker), Charlie starts becoming paranoid that this could be his new love interest. Searching anxiously for clues, Charlie is in a battle between his head and his heart as he tries to hold on to Harriet while also trying to stay alive.

Coming out in a decade that was saturated with rom-coms, this premise alone should have made it stand out amongst the rest. Yet, unfortunately it seemed to have been swept under the rug at the time as just another one to add to the list. But here’s why it needs to be pulled out immediately and placed on a pedestal. Firstly, the one-liners. Sure, Myers is no stranger to comedic quips, he is Austin Powers after all. And just like in Austin Powers, he not only has one character to hit comedy gold with, but two. Myers also plays Stuart Mackenzie, the loud, obnoxious, and extremely Scottish father of Charlie. Think Shrek’s voice but with a mop of wavy gray hair and round thick glasses. With Myers often donning costumes, wigs, and prosthetics for roles, we rarely catch a glimpse of the real man. However, with Charlie, no extras were needed. This was simply him doing what he does best – comedy - but in a stripped back way.

Yet, while much of the humor is centered around Charlie and his desperate need to figure out if he will be Harriet’s next victim, it certainly wasn’t just left for Myers to get the laughs. What makes this film stand out is that all the supporting characters and subplots are equally hysterical and polished. You have the challenges of his Starsky and Hutch obsessed cop friend, Tony (Anthony LaPaglia), who yearns for his job to be more like it is on TV. Telling his mild-mannered captain, played by Alan Arkin, that he’s “too nice” and that he longs to be “hauled” into his office in a dramatic fashion is one of the most brilliant scenes throughout the movie. Then there is the plight of Harriet’s controlling sister, Rose (Amanda Plummer). She doesn’t want men to get in the way of their relationship and will do just about anything to stop this happening. And lastly, there’s Charlie’s bickering parents, who despite how often they jump down each other’s throats, have a sweet, loving connection that’s brought them to their 30th wedding anniversary.

With so many rom-coms offering a formula that’s been seen time and time again, So I Married an Axe Murderer is a fresh take on the genre. For one thing, there is no klutzy female lead or one who’s waiting by the phone for a man. Harriet is a strong woman. She runs her own business, shares a swanky pad with her sister, and has her act together. There is also an abundance of chemistry in not only the romantic relationships, but the friendships, colleague relationships, and family dynamics too, due to stellar performances by the entire cast. But more than chemistry and substantial characters, it pushes the boundaries of general rom-com plots. With a mixture of thriller and witty comedy, this movie surpasses the usual standard set for the genre. It’s not simply a story of boy meets girl. It’s a story of boy meets girl amongst a whole host of other little stories. And with the unique twist at the end, it only gets better. Okay, so it’s not totally void of rom-com clichés. Yep, there is still a love montage, but we’ll let that slide.

And last but not least, there’s the soundtrack. Like many a ‘90s movie, catchy tunes are just part of the package. Opening to The Boo Radleys’ “There She Goes,” the tone is instantly set for the type of upbeat ride you’re in for. However, the songs in this movie aren’t there to manipulate the viewer’s feelings (there are no ballads signaling relationship troubles), they are simply there to enhance what are already perfect scenes. Alongside the fitting soundtrack, which includes Soul Asylum and Spin Doctors, we are also treated to some epic beat poetry by Myers himself. With Charlie being a regular performer at his local coffee house, there are several scenes of him showcasing his latest works. Featuring lines such as “She stole my heart and my cat” and “Girls of cartoons won’t leave me in ruins, I want to be Betty’s Barney,” the poems are just another slice of creativity in this largely overlooked movie.

Overall, So I Married an Axe Murderer not only deserves love as one of Myers’ most underrated movies, but also a place amongst the greatest rom-coms of all time. So, 2023, So I Married an Axe Murderer anniversary celebration anyone?

