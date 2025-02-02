If you're feeling like a rom-com with a little edge to it this Valentine's Day, Tubi has your back. So I Married an Axe Murderer, the 1993 Mike Myers love-and-dismemberment romantic comedy, is now streaming on the free, ad-supported streamer. The film came out on the heels of Wayne's World, the Saturday Night Live spin-off film that made Myers a box-office smash. So I Married an Axe Murderer was initially written by Robbie Fox, but was extensively re-written by Myers and frequent comedy partner Neil Mullarkey, bringing it more into line with Myers' comedic sensibilities.

The film was directed by Thomas Schlamme, later famous for his collaborations with Aaron Sorkin; he and Myers frequently clashed over the film's tone. The film received mixed reviews and middling box office returns, making $27 million on a $20 million budget. However, it has become something of a cult classic, owing to its extremely 1990s sensibilities and offbeat humor. Its use of Myers in multiple roles also presages his dual role in the much more successful Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, which would be released four years later.

What Is 'So I Married an Axe Murderer' About?

Myers stars as Charlie, a San Francisco beat poet who's perpetually unlucky in love, much to the dismay of his best friend, cop Tony (Anthony LaPaglia), and his parents (Brenda Fricker and Myers again, sporting a Shrek-esque Scottish brogue). That all changes when he meets Harriet (Nancy Travis), a shy butcher. She seems perfect for him, despite her somewhat mysterious past and her creepy, over-protective sister (Amanda Plummer), and the two soon get engaged. However, when Charlie learns about Mrs. X, a serial killer who marries men before taking an axe to them, all the details seem to point to her really being Harriet. Is it his fear of commitment rearing its ugly head? Or is he about to marry an axe murderer? The film is packed with cameos from comedy ringers, including Phil Hartman as an eccentric Alcatraz tour guide, Charles Grodin as an uncooperative motorist, and Alan Arkin as Tony's police captain.

Decades after So I Married an Axe Murderer, Myers took a conspiracy theory espoused by Charlie's father — the Pentaverate, a global cabal consisting of the Gettys, the Rothschilds, the Vatican, the Queen, and Colonel Sanders — and spun it off into a Netflix miniseries of the same name. Reviews were largely negative.

So I Married an Axe Murderer is now streaming for free on Tubi. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

