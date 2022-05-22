Distribution Studios unveiled today the trailer and release date for So Vam, a queer teen horror movie that is set to premiere digitally in late June. With previous screenings in film festivals, the movie is the impressive work from a very young first-time director and features RuPaul's Drag Race royalty.

The trailer reveals a combination of blood, sweat, tears, violence, vampires, and drag queens. In other words, a must-watch. It introduces Kurt (Xai), a boy who’s clearly out of his element in a conservative town whose inhabitants bully him on the daily. Judging by the footage, Kurt is only truly happy when he’s performing in drag. His world is then turned upside down when he meets a cruel vampire who wants to exterminate him. Luckily, other cooler vampires also find him to give some support.

So Vam’s vibrant trailer suggests that the movie will be a fun combination of horror and queer empowerment, with a Lost Boys feel that might bring some word-of-mouth buzz to the story. It also seems that the movie is down with not taking itself too seriously, with the occasional overacting here and there and some campy special effects that always make for good entertainment. The movie was an award winner at last year’s Salem Horror Fest.

So Vam is also a landmark movie in many ways, as it represents the directorial debut of trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay, who was only 16 years old at the time of filming. Aside from directing, Mackay also produces So Vam and co-writes it alongside Benjamin Pahl Robinson (Afterimages).

In addition, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans might be interested in checking out So Vam because of the presence of one drag queen in particular: fan-favorite Ben De La Crème is featured in the cast. The drag superstar has starred in TV series Capitol Hill and in Christmas comedy movie Happiest Season. De La Crème is known as a fierce contestant in the reality competition series, and starred in one of the series’ most iconic moments: In which, given the power to eliminate any contestant, she decided to eliminate herself even though she was a front runner.

So Vam comes to Digital on June 21.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Kurt is a high school outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen. When he is kidnapped by a predatory old vampire and attacked, he is rescued just in time by a gang of rebellious vampires who feed on bigots and abusers. As a vampire, he finally knows empowerment and belonging. However, his killer is still out there, creating new minions with their own rotten hatred and threatening all that he loves. Until Kurt faces the monster, he will never truly be free. But, this time, he need not face it alone.

