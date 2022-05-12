The wonderful world of soap operas is known for its love in the afternoon, too-unbelievable-to-watch storylines, and sometimes, their character crossovers. Whether it's legendary characters like Anna Devane and Todd Manning or lesser-known favorites like Sally Spectra and Deacon Sharpe, there's a slew of characters who have jumped from soap to soap.

From the soaps currently on air like General Hospital and Young and the Restless, or the late One Life To Live and All My Children, some actors have had opportunities to play their characters on more than one show.

Finola Hughes As Anna Devane

Finola Hughes is best known for her role as Anna Devane on General Hospital, a character she's portrayed since the 80s. Hughes got to be part of a soap supercouple, play a mother and a grandmother, and off and on turn into Anna's evil twin sister Alex.

In the early 2000s, Hughes left Port Charles and headed to Pine Valley, where she spent five years playing both Anna and Alex on All My Children, officially crossing the worlds of the two ABC soaps.

Hillary B. Smith As Nora Buchanan

Hillary B. Smith portrayed the memorable Nora Buchanan on One Life To Live for 20 years until the show's end in 2012 before reprising the role on the unsuccessful online reboot of the show for its one and only season.

Years after OLTL said goodbye, Smith got the chance to keep her character alive when she guest-starred on General Hospital. The actress came on the soap in 2017 and 2019, appearing in the courtroom as the lawyer from Llanview whenever a GH character was in legal trouble.

Robin Christopher As Skye Chandler

Robin Christopher has the honor of being the biggest soap jumper of them all with her portrayal of Skye Chandler. The character first joined the soap scene on All My Children for four years before hopping over to One Life To Live for two years.

Skye's story arc really blossomed when she made it to General Hospital, and it was revealed she was a long-lost Quartermaine and stayed in Port Charles for seven years, making her final appearance on the show in 2012.

Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra

Like a few CBS soap actors, Courtney Hope has played her character of Sally Spectra on both Bold and the Beautiful and Young and the Restless. The actress first started portraying Sally in 2017 on B&B before being let go in 2020.

Not long after being let go from B&B, Hope had the opportunity to continue her character's story when she joined Young and the Restless as Sally, playing the part of Genoa City's new mean girl from 2020 to the present day.

Roger Howarth As Todd Manning

Just after playing Jory on Guiding Light and years before his decade-and-counting-long arc on General Hospital, Roger Howarth played the infamous Todd Manning on One Life To Live for four separate stints ranging from 1992 until the show's cancellation in 2012.

Howarth was one of a few OLTL actors who hopped over to General Hospital to reprise his character, where he spent another year playing Todd Manning in Port Charles before leaving and reemerging as the recast for James Franco's self-titled character Franco.

Eileen Davidson As Ashley Abbott

When Eileen Davidson isn't wreaking havoc in Salem on Days of Our Lives, she can usually be found as the sweet but sassy Ashley Abbott on Young and the Restless, a character she's portrayed since 1992.

In 2007, Davidson brought Ashley from Genoa City to Los Angeles when she portrayed her Y&R character on Bold and the Beautiful for a year before coming back home to Wisconsin, where the character remains to the present day.

Sean Kanan As Deacon Sharpe

The Karate Kid III alum has spent a good chunk of his career on soap operas, most memorably as AJ Quartermaine on General Hospital off and on from 1993 until the character's death in 2014. In between his GH stints, Sean Kanan could be found as Deacon Sharpe on Bold and the Beautiful.

The actor's first run as Deacon on B&B was from 2000 to 2005, but his second run as Deacon came in 2009 on Young and the Restless, where he stayed for three years before hopping back over to B&B.

Kristen Alderson As Starr Manning

Kristen Alderson is one of few child actors who grew up on a soap opera, playing Starr Manning on One Life To Live from the time she was 6 years old all the way to the show's end in 2012, remaining in the role for 14 years.

Alderson's portrayal of Starr didn't end with OLTL. The actress hopped over to General Hospital along with both of her on-screen parents, where she continued playing the character for another year before ending the run and taking on a whole new character named Kiki Jerome.

Michael Easton As John McBain

Soap opera vet Michael Easton has spent the majority of his daytime career in the General Hospital universe, so it was only fitting he play his One Life To Live character John McBain in Port Charles as well.

After spending nine years as McBain until OLTL's end in 2012, Easton reprised the role on General Hospital for a year before going on to portray two more GH characters in the span of 10 years.

Kassie DePaiva As Blair Cramer

Kassie DePaiva has appeared on a handful of soap operas in her career, but her most memorable was playing opposite Roger Howarth and Kristen Alderson as Blair Cramer on One Life To Live for 20 years.

After OLTL came to an end in 2012, DePaiva jumped soaps along with her on-screen daughter and love interest and continued the role of Blair on General Hospital for 10 months.

