From How I Met Your Mother to Full House to The Walking Dead, plenty of successful TV shows have received spin-offs over the years, but a lesser-known genre of spin-offs comes from daytime soap operas.

Ranging from daytime to primetime and airing on anything from network television, extinct cable channels, or streaming services, famous soaps like General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Another World have all been given multiple spin-offs over the years, while some have new ones on the way.

Port Charles

Port Charles was General Hospital's first dip into primetime, running on ABC from 1997 to 2003 and starring GH cast members old and new. The show premiered with a two-hour primetime special, then began airing at 12:30 pm, replacing another soap spin-off, The City.

Port Charles is famously remembered for its vampire storyline, which introduced new characters Livvie Locke and Caleb Morley, whose portrayers Kelly Monaco and Michael Easton would someday join GH as part of its main cast with brand-new characters.

Beyond Salem

Beyond Salem is a limited series on Peacock that features a whole new batch of drama for several fan-favorite Days of Our Lives characters.

The first season follows the cast on a hunt around the world in search of gems that leaves Ben and Ciara at a promiscuous masquerade party, Marlena and John bidding for a gem against Tony and Anna, and Will, Sonny, and Chad reluctantly performing in a drag show. Its second season plans to air on Peacock in July 2022.

Somerset

The first soapy spin-off from Another World aired in 1970 — originally titled Another World in Somerset before switching to simply Somerset — and ended its run after six years on NBC.

The show starred three main characters from Another World — Missy Palmer Matthews, Sam Lucas and Lahoma Vane Lucas — who lived in the fictional town of Somerset, which was said to be 50 miles north of AW's setting of Bay City.

Texas

Texas was a continuation of NBC's Another World, the show that gave Brad Pitt his very first acting credit as a high school basketball player named Chris, and premiered four years after AW's first spin-off Somerset.

The spin-off's two-season run centered around Another World's villain, Iris Carrington, who moved from Bay City to Houston, Texas, running into her ex-husband Eliot Carrington along the way.

General Hospital: Night Shift

General Hospital: Night Shift was the soap's second attempt at a spin-off, this time airing primarily during primetime on the extinct television channel SOAPnet.

Running for only two seasons, the show followed the hospital's nighttime crew, which consisted of known General Hospital characters like Patrick Drake and Robin Scorpio, as well as a slew of newcomer doctors and other GH favorites like Jason Morgan, Spinelli and Robert Scorpio, all on brand new dramatic ventures that typically coincided with the daytime show.

A Very Salem Christmas

Days of Our Lives is the only soap opera to receive a Christmas special, airing in December 2021, thanks to NBC's streaming service Peacock.

A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton and his race to finish writing a holiday movie before his Christmas Eve deadline. With the help of his husband Sonny, the two create a Christmas movie starring beloved Salemites like Sami Brady, Marlena Evans, and Kristen DiMera, who partake in all-new, very merry stories.

Our Private World

The first soap to ever launch a primetime spin-off was As The World Turns with the 1965 debut of Our Private World on CBS.

The show starred Eileen Fulton as her ATWT character Lisa Miller Hughes on her journey to finding love at her new job at the local hospital. The show's failed success caused it to get canceled only five months after its premiere, but the show remains a staple of the character's storyline.

The City

When Loving ended in 1995 and most of its cast succumbed to a serial killer, ABC continued the surviving characters' storylines in a spin-off called The City.

The show aired for two seasons and followed popular characters like Laura Wright's Ally and Amelia Heinle's Steffi on their big move to New York City until its ratings dip caused it to be replaced by the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles.

Chad And Abby In Paris

Chad and Abby in Paris is a digital series starring Days of Our Lives stars Kate Mansi and Billy Flynn as the soap supercouple Chad and Abby.

In only eight 10-minute episodes that aired on the NBC website, the series followed Chad and Abby during their romantic life in Paris until Abby's old flame Austin Reed showed up on their new doorstep miles away from Salem.

Pine Valley

A decade after the cancellation of All My Children on ABC, two of the show's stars plan on bringing it back and sending it to primetime.

Pine Valley — executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who played supercouple Hayley and Mateo — is currently in development at ABC, with little information known about the cast or the storylines other than that it will feature AMC vet Susan Lucci, assumably reprising her legendary role as Erica Kane.

