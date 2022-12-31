Daytime dramas are a place of longevity, full of legendary actors who remain on their soaps for years, and even decades, playing the same - or sometimes two - notable characters. Names like Genie Francis, Kristian Alfonso and Eric Braeden aren't often seen on primetime because they stick to their daytime legacies on soaps like General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Young and the Restless.

RELATED: Times Soap Operas Tackled Serious Subjects

But once in a while, an actor will part ways with their soap in order to branch out in their career and find successful homes in primetime television. From a Full House favorite to a Hallmark hunk to one-half of the famous Supernatural duo, plenty of actors have managed to break out into primetime after starring in your favorite soaps.

Justin Hartley

Image via NBC

Justin Hartley's first major acting gig came in 2002 when he booked the role of Fox on the CBS soap Passions. The actor remained on the show for four years before getting his first break into primetime in shows like Smallville and Mistresses. Hartley later starred in Young and the Restless as Adam Newman for three years before leaving daytime for a major primetime role.

In 2016, Hartley got his biggest break yet when he starred as Kevin Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. The actor played the memorable character for six seasons until the show's finale in 2022.

Emma Samms

Emma Samms has been a General Hospital vet since she debuted as Holly Sutton in 1982. The actor has since come and gone from the soap, with her most recent appearance being a short-lived stint in 2022 where the soap revealed her presumed-dead character was very much alive and working with one of Port Charles' most infamous villains.

But between all of her stints as Holly, Samms managed to branch out into primetime in 1985 when she starred as Fallon Carrington Colby in Dynasty. After four seasons, Samms reprised her role of Fallon in the show's spin-off The Colbys for its two-season run.

John Stamos

Whether you know him as ER doctor Tony Gates, the hunky Uncle Jesse, or as the drummer to The Beach Boys, John Stamos has been all over primetime in his long and memorable career. But before he ever graced your television screen at night, Stamos could be found in the daytime on everyone's favorite 80s soap opera.

RELATED: Famous Celebs You Didn't Know Guest-Starred On 'General Hospital'

Stamos' first role was as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 until 1984, working alongside major soap actors like Anthony Geary, Genie Francis and Kin Shriner. The actor's success on daytime led to starring roles in lesser-known sitcoms before scoring his unforgettable role on Full House.

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion's first major television role was as Joey Buchanan on One Life To Live, a character he played for three years and later reprised a decade later for a brief appearance. It wasn't long after that short, second stint on OLTL that Fillion scored his biggest primetime role to date.

Fillion played the main character Richard Castle on ABC's Castle for the show's eight seasons, and later scored another main role as John Nolan on ABC's latest police drama The Rookie,which the actor also executive produces.

Julie Berman

Julie Berman has been best known as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital after the legacy character got SORAS-ed in 2005. Berman held the role for almost a decade, and was one of a few GH actors to jump to primetime on one of the soap's spin-offs General Hospital: Night Shift, but that wasn't Berman's last appearance on nighttime television.

Not long after her departure from daytime, Berman landed the recurring role of Dr. Sam Zanetti on Chicago Med, the first season love interest of Dr. Connor Rhodes which she played for eight episodes.

Zach Tinker

In the world of daytime soap operas, Zach Tinker is known as a successful soap recast on more than one show. The actor first graced everyone's screens as a recast of Fen on Young and the Restless in 2018, and after becoming the recast of Days of Our Lives favorite Sonny Kiriakis in their Peacock miniseries Beyond Salem in 2021, Tinker's flawless portrayal scored him a permanent position as Sonny on the soap.

RELATED: Every 'Days Of Our Lives' LGBTQ Couple, Ranked

In between Tinker's stints as one half of a Days super couple, the actor had a memorable role on Season 3 of ABC'sBig Sky: Deadly Trails where he portrayed Mark, the premiere's victim that the entire season is centered around.

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore's very first major role was as Malcolm Winters on Young and the Restless, a role he held for over a decade alongside Y&R legends Bryton James and the late Kristoff St. John. While the actor still pops in and out of Genoa City from time to time, he's also known for a popular primetime role.

Moore went straight from CBS daytime over to CBS primetime in 2005 when he scored the role of Derrick Morgan on Criminal Minds, another character he played for over a decade until he parted ways with the show in 2016.

Nicolas Bechtel

While young actor Nicolas Bechtel made his television debut on Days of Our Lives in 2012, he scored his big break in 2013 when he landed the role of Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital. Bechtel played Spencer for over 100 episodes, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2016.

After leaving the soap in 2016, Bechtel jumped from daytime to primetime when he starred on Disney Channel'sStuck in the Middlealongside future Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Bechtel played Lewie for the show's three seasons until its finale in 2018.

Jensen Ackles

Image via Warner Bros./CW

To most people, Jensen Ackles is known for one major role on television. But to soap opera lovers, Ackles will forever be Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, a character he played for three years alongside Days alum Alison Sweeney and Deidre Hall.

It wasn't for five years later that Ackles got his big break on primetime when he played Dean Winchester on Supernatural. The actor remained in the role for the series' entire 15-season run, and can most recently be found starring on the ABC primetime drama Big Sky.

Ryan Paevey

Ryan Paevey got his breakout role in 2013 when he starred as Nathan West on General Hospital. After a thrilling, five-year storyline revolving around being a detective in Port Charles and finding love with Maxie, the character's story came to an end in 2018 when Nathan was devastatingly killed on the job.

Paevey's career lived on in a major way when the actor found a home on Hallmark Channel, leading over a dozen romcoms, including A Little Daytime Drama where he played a soap opera actor alongside fellow former soap star Jen Lilley.

NEXT: Famous Actors Who Got Their Start On Soap Operas