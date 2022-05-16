The beautiful game (as soccer is fondly called) is an ever-evolving tale of unpredictable circumstances. While the focus of the game remains solely on the 22 players striving to outwit each other into scoring more goals, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes that make for equally captivating viewing. From transfer drama to luxurious lifestyles and battles with drugs and peer pressure, there is never a dull moment in soccer. These documentaries will help you see the beautiful game from different lenses. Here are some of the most iconic soccer documentaries out there.

Maradona (2019)

Very few figures in world football are more enigmatic than Diego Maradona. The very essence of his life makes for intriguing viewing. A footballing genius, famous for his off-field extravagant lifestyle, cocaine addiction, love for women, and ties to local mafia godfathers. Maradona’s personal life was chaos, reminiscent of what he did to opposing defenders on the football pitch. This two-hour-10-minute documentary is directed by Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia. Maradona is put together by sifting through over 500 hours of never before seen footage of the man who led Argentina to glory at the 1986 World Cup in controversial fashion.

Fast-moving, thrilling, and captivating (just like Maradona himself) the documentary’s opening scene is a car chase through the streets of Naples, which is intercut with snippets from his childhood, and his arrival in Napoli. This frenetic montage speaks subtly to the very nature of Maradona’s life. The documentary focuses on the events around his career and personal life from 1984-1992. It also beautifully weaves together other non-soccer-related themes that paint a captivating picture of the life and times of Diego Maradona. It touches on the socio-cultural dynamics of an era in Italian history when the people of Naples were viewed as second-class citizens and peasants. The very presence of Maradona in one of Italy’s poorest cities sparked a cultural renaissance of sorts which culminated in Napoli’s 1987 title win.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (2021)

In a game that’s fiercely partisan, where loyalties are first of all tribal before global, few football fans irrespective of their persuasions begrudge Sir Alex Ferguson the adulation that comes his way. Throughout a 26-year period at the helm of the English club Manchester United, Ferguson won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. Absolutely staggering. It is hence no surprise that any documentary about the man has to be a success.

Directed by Ferguson’s son Jason Ferguson, Never Give In chronicles Ferguson’s working-class upbringing, his apprenticeship as a toolmaker, and the sleep deprivation that came with juggling a full-time job with a nascent footballing career. This fast-moving tribute to Ferguson emphasizes the very essence of the man — never giving in. This documentary is an intimate portrayal of the man set against the backdrop of his recovery from a brain hemorrhage suffered in 2018. He narrates most of this documentary in a reflective mood with the vulnerability of a wounded warrior shining through. A must-watch for any football lover, this fast-moving 109-minute documentary is the closest thing to his written autobiography.

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

When the legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signed a young French striker from Paris St. Germain for £500,000 very few eyebrows were raised in England, but as his career played out, it became obvious he wasn’t just your regular footballer. From triggering a player strike at the 2010 World Cup to flashing the quenelle salute, (widely regarded as an antisemitic gesture), Nicolas Anelka was never far away from controversy. Anelka: Misunderstood is filmed against the backdrop of a retired Anelka living in relative anonymity with his young family in Dubai.

This is an attempt to demystify Anelka and give him an opportunity to give his side of the story. The documentary format employs the use of interviews with former managers, journalists, and teammates juxtaposed with clips of his footballing skills and goal-scoring ability. Though it is evident to see the talent, it doesn’t take long to get to the crux of the matter, an attempt to understand his many controversies and the reasons behind them. For younger fans of Real Madrid, Arsenal, and PSG, this will prove to be a little flashback to the not-so-distant past of one of their most enigmatic players.

Pelé (2021)

Directed by Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, this documentary focuses on history’s most accomplished footballer and the greatest sportsman to come out of Brazil. The only player to win three World Cup titles, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, went from a promising youngster in 1958 to a true national hero. The directors also spare some time to fuse the political realities of a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history with the dynamics of Brazilian football. Steeped in archive footage of Pelé's footballing exploits, and interviews, this one-hour and 49-minute documentary captures a magical 12-year period in Brazilian football history when the country won three World Cups. Interviews with legendary former teammates including Zagallo, Jairzinho, and Rivellino will add a bit of nostalgia for older viewers. As big as the legend of Pelé looms all over this documentary, the filmmakers also make space for his humanity and touch on his battles with fame at a very young age, his first marriage, and his infidelity. Now in his 80s and unable to walk unaided, this is probably the last film portrait of his life and a fitting tribute to his life and career.

The Two Escobars (2010)

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist and Micheal Zimbalist, The Two Escobars is a pulsating documentary on the intersection between crime and elite sports. It tells the story of two Colombians: One a football player, the other a drug baron. Aired as part of ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary series, the 100-minute documentary is a masterpiece that brings to the fore the lust for power and money, and the brutality employed to sustain this influence in a broken society. Despite sharing the same surnames, the two Escobars are not related, though the trajectory of their lives paints a grim picture of Colombian society. At the height of his powers, Pablo Escobar was said to be the world’s richest criminal and certainly the most powerful man in Colombia. He was running the Medellín Cartel with an iron fist and at the same time gaining popularity amongst the poor through his lavish acts of benevolence. Through his philanthropy, he rebuilt residential homes, and schools and provided infrastructure across the country on a scale only governments could. When Pablo identifies football as a veritable means to launder his ill-gotten money and gain more local popularity, he invests in grassroots soccer and the ripple effect over the years is that Colombian football experiences an upturn in fortunes, culminating in an appearance at the 1994 World Cup in Los Angeles.

The other Escobar, Andrés, grew up in the city of Medellin, Pablo’s home and was the star center back for Colombia's national team and the beloved captain of Nacional. A devout Catholic and an amiable gentleman, Andrés’ international career is mostly remembered for his own goal, which eliminated his country from the 1994 World Cup and ultimately cost him his life. With the use of existing footage and exceptional storytelling, the documentary weaves its way through the cause and effect between Andrés’ death and that of Pablo six months earlier.

Messi (2014)

Arguably the best football player the world has ever seen, Lionel Messi has literally smashed all football records in sight and has set the bar so high that it feels unfair to expect mortal men to aim that close. This film was directed by Alex de la Iglesia and written by Jorge Valdano, a former Real Madrid manager. It takes a look at the life of a nice, introverted, middle-class kid from Rosario who is blessed with unbelievable football skills but has to overcome a growth condition to stand a chance in elite sports. The filmmakers employ an unconventional style to execute this documentary, assembling several important figures in Messi’s life in one restaurant, where each table has revealing conversations about the Argentine star. The piece is enriched further with never before seen footage of Messi as a child mesmerizing defenders with orchestral music playing in the background subtly dictating the mood. The film also features teammates and friends, Javier Mascherano, Andrés Iniesta, and Gerard Pique.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible (2021)

Directed by Gabriel Clarke and Christian Jeanpierre, Arsène Wenger: Invincible is centered around the legendary former Arsenal manager with particular focus on the famous "Invincibles" season of 2003-04. Throughout his 22 years in charge of the North London outfit, Arsène Wenger was seen as a somewhat mysterious figure off the pitch. Highly revered in football circles, Arsène was cerebral, fiercely loyal, and competitive, so any documentary that peers into the soul of one of football’s greatest minds is a fascinating watch.

In October 1996, Wenger was appointed manager of Arsenal FC and for the next two decades, he would go on to transform the club and revolutionize English football. The film is an account of his prime years, before largely focusing on the unbeaten 2003-04 “Invincibles” season when Wenger led his team through an entire English Premier League season unbeaten. The film gives an insight into Wenger’s last years and his struggles to match his earlier success amid dwindling revenues and increased competition from other wealthier clubs.

The documentary features a number of ex-players including Club Legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera, and Dennis Bergkamp. But the highlight of the film is the appearance of former foe and erstwhile antagonist, Sir Alex Ferguson who tells nostalgic tales of their rivalry at its peak.

Planet FIFA (2016)

For many fans of football, the institution FIFA has become synonymous with corruption, opacity, and the kind of scandals that leave many bewildered. After a series of allegations of corruption, Planet FIFA is an attempt to unravel what goes on behind the scenes of the game’s governing body. Directed by Jean-Louis Perez, Planet FIFA does a good job chronicling 40 years of corruption dating back to the days of the Presidency of Brazilian João Havelange who devised clever tactics to scheme himself into power. Havelange would go on to head the organization for 24 years — a period riddled with financial impropriety.

A fascinating watch, Perez pieces together a compelling sequence of events that prove the depth of the rot in FIFA. He uses interviews of key players to buttress his case. While the corruption in FIFA is no news, Perez digs up information not available in mainstream reporting of the FIFA scandal. He also shows the lavish lifestyle of corrupt officials who jeopardize the credibility of the governing body. The key players interviewed reiterated that the removal of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Mitchel Platini has done little to sanitize an institution that has been ravaged by decades of corruption at all levels. The depth of analysis presented by Perez is truly impressive.

Cristiano: The World At His Feet (2014)

This one-hour documentary directed by Tara Pirnia explores the meteoric rise of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from humble beginnings in the isle of Madeira to global stardom. Seen by many as a more charismatic and exuberant personality when compared to rival Lionel Messi, it is only natural that a documentary on the man shines the light on one of football’s biggest brands. At the time of release in 2014, Ronaldo played for Spanish giants Real Madrid, hence the film focuses on his career up till that point. The documentary features appearances and interview footage from some of the biggest names in World football; Former teammate Wayne Rooney, United Icon David Beckham, the legendary Pelé, Gary Linekar, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho. Interestingly, there is even room for rival Lionel Messi to pitch in with a few kind words.

